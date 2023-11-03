Cold Spring Harbor, Syosset fall in girls tennis state finals

Both the Syosset and Cold Spring Harbor girls tennis teams displayed dominant efforts in their state semifinal matches on Friday. Although neither team was able to take home the ultimate prize of a state championship later in the day, players and coaches on both teams were proud of their seasons.

“We’ve come a long way by going undefeated in our season, being county and regional champions and winning a state semifinal," Syosset junior Sanam Mehta said. "It was a big year for us.”

Syosset fell to Scarsdale, 6-1, in the girls tennis Division I state final inside the Chase Center at the USTA National Tennis Center on Friday. Cold Spring Harbor, which earned its second straight trip to the state championship match, lost to Bronxville, 3-2, in the Division II final.

“After losing in the finals last year, we just really wanted to make it to the finals and hopefully win this year,” Cold Spring Harbor junior Kami Cotek said. “We knew we had to make it to states and our goal was obviously to win the finals but we’re just glad we got here."

Scarsdale won its third straight state title and handed Syosset its first loss of the season. The team finished 19-1 in a dominant season the players will never forget.

“We really put the work in and I feel this team deserved being here,” Syosset junior Zia Mukherjee said. “We knew this last match would be tough, but I think we knew we could get here.”

Syosset defeated Bethlehem, 7-0, in the semifinals.

“I’m extremely proud,” coach Shai Fisher said. “The team knows, I know, the parents know, we all know how hard it is to get to this point. The dedication, the commitment, the ups and downs in a season. We’ve had all ups this year and it’s been a tremendous run.”

Cold Spring Harbor (10-9) defeated Harley Allendale Columbia, 5-0, in the semifinals.

"I think we played really well and obviously our girls didn’t give up,” coach Melissa McLees said. “It’s not the outcome we were looking for, but it gives us something to fight for next year, I guess. Gets us ready to start looking forward to getting that other plaque.”

Taylor Weinstock and Selena Wang defeated Sophia Wu and Carly Alin, 6-4, 6-2, at third doubles in the final for Syosset.

Taylor Winthrop and Kaitlynn Hann defeated Isabel Haller and Madeleine Brandes, 6-2, 6-0, at first doubles and Kati Cotek, Kami's sister, won at second singles as Bronxville retired after already having secured the state title by winning its third match.

Cold Spring Harbor forced a third set in three of its five matches, although the Seahawks dropped the first two three-set matches before the final win via retirement.

“I’m really proud,” Kami Cotek said. “Even though we didn’t pull out that last win, we’ve been pretty strong the entire season and a lot of us went into third sets and we really gave it our all. I’m proud of how it all went.”

“These moments don’t happen very often,” Fisher said, “So when you’re able to make it to this point, you really appreciate it.”