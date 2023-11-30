Nina Wiese of Garden City 'never stopped believing' a tennis state title was possible

Nina Wiese saw the possibilities in 2022. She made it a reality in 2023.

The Garden City senior dispatched the disappointment from an oh-so-close quarterfinal loss a year ago by rolling through the 32-person field to win the state singles crown at the NYSPHSAA girls tennis individual championships in upstate Schenectady.

Wiese was a splendid blend of great attributes in winning five matches over three days to earn the title. She was strategic and tough-minded. She was quick and accurate.

“Nina came into this season feeling she could win the state championship and she had the determination to do it,” Garden City coach Crystal Boyd said. “She’s the total package and probably the best player I’ve coached or seen come out of Nassau County.”

She didn’t drop a single set in the tournament and won a taut semifinal against powerful defending champion Victoria McEnroe of Bronxville — Patrick’s daughter and John’s niece — by keeping her on the run to limit her lethal forehand.

“I never stopped believing in myself, never stopped believing that winning was possible,” Wiese said.

Wiese is the first Garden City player to win a state individual championship since Kelsey and Jaqueline Raynor captured the 2008 doubles crown, according to Section VIII records. Her final record for the season was 25-0.

In the semifinal victory — a 7-5, 6-4 triumph against McEnroe — Wiese trailed 4-5 in the first set before winning the final three games. In the second set Wiese had to ward off the defending champion after seeing a 5-2 lead cut to 5-4.

In the final — a 70-minute, 6-1, 6-1 masterpiece against Olivia Dartawan of Niskayuna — Wiese grabbed control early. She took the first set by holding serve through 14 points in the third game and then tacking on two more service breaks. She won the first four games of the second set en route to the victory.

“When it comes to setting up points,” Boyd said, “no one can match what Nina does.”