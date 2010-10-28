Merkers lead Mercy girls tennis to another upset win

Lindsey Merker defeated Kate Winter at fourth singles, 6-2, 7-6 (7-0) to clinch No. 24 Mercy's 4-3 upset at No. 8 West Islip Thursday in the first round of the Suffolk girls tennis team tournament. It's the first time in school history Mercy has advanced to the quarterfinal round, according to coach Mike Clauberg.

Shannon Merker (Lindsey's sister) and Taryn Enck beat Theresa Oszkinis and Kelly Kickel, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, at second doubles for Mercy (16-2), which also upset No. 9 Patchogue-Medford in an outbracket match last Thursday. Mercy will play at top-seeded Hills East at 3 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.East Hampton/Bridgehampton 4, Hauppauge 3: Gillian Neubert defeated Diana Rienzo, 6-3, 6-4, at fourth singles for No. 10 East Hampton (9-5). The Bonackers will play at No. 2 Hills West at 3 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals. No. 7 Hauppauge finishes its season 4-9.MacArthur 6, Mepham 1: Cameron Moskol defeated Lena Diller, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles and Nicole Juszczak defeated Shayna Lupu, 7-6 (8-6), 6-0, at third singles for MacArthur (13-1) in the Nassau Conference III final. Mepham came into the match undefeated and finishes with a 13-1 record.BOYS SOCCER

Commack 2, Sachem East 0: Jack Miller scored the first goal of the game off a pass from Harrison Sussman four minutes into the first half for Commack (12-1-1), which clinched the League I regular-season title for the second straight year. Miller fed Michael Biondo for Commack's second score. Jake Amereno made two saves for his seventh shutout. Sachem East is 5-7-2.

Ward Melville 3, Lindenhurst 2: Steven Nworjih scored the winner with 6:34 left in overtime off a feed from Anthony Passiatore for Ward Melville (10-2-2). Alex Guadagno scored two second-half goals for the Patriots, including one with 24:15 left to give Ward Melville a 2-1 lead. Jack Sumski tied the score at 2 with 5:54 left in regulation for Lindenhurst (4-10).GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Connetquot 161.55, Mount Sinai 135.2:Sammi Lester tied a school record with a 9.4 on the floor exercise for Connetquot (5-1) in League II. She also won the balance beam with an 8.85.