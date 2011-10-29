Shuffled lineup springs Northport surprise

No. 19 Northport is just one win away from completing an improbable postseason run. The Tigers reached the finals of the Suffolk Girls Tennis Team Championships by upsetting No. 2 Half Hollow Hills West, 4-3, on Friday, and now can capture its first county title if it can rally again and do the same to No. 1 Hills East Monday afternoon.

"I'm pretty happy right now and the kids are really excited," coach Peter Quinn said. "It's been a heck of a run so far."

Northport finished the season undefeated in its league and 11-1 overall, but because it plays in the less competitive League II, it was given a No. 19 seed entering the tournament. Quinn thought the team would have been seeded higher coming in but now has embraced the role as the tournament's dark horse.

"I love being the underdog," Quinn said laughing. "I love that No. 19 seed."

Northport has had to fight for nearly every tournament win thus far. After sweeping No. 14 Bayport-Blue Point, 7-0, in the opener, the team edged No. 3 Westhampton in the second round and No. 11 Commack in the quarterfinals, both 4-3. The deciding match against Westhampton featured Katie Brandow winning in a third-set tiebreaker at fourth singles, a match Quinn said united and propelled the team.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It really felt like you were at the U.S. Open or a college match with both teams coming together and yelling after every point," he said. "That match just gave us a such a boost."

Throughout the tournament, Quinn has split up Bridget and Mickey Harding, the sisters who won the doubles title as partners at the Suffolk Individual Championships on Oct. 24. He's played them instead at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, adding depth to the lineup by moving his usual top singles players Kristen Bomkamp down to third singles and Brandow down to fourth.

"Everybody's contributed so far, but the four singles players have been the backbone of this run," Quinn said. " have had good singles and great doubles, so I've really focused on attacking at singles. This year, we match up with those top teams and that's what it's all about."

Hills East, though, will still be favored in the finals Monday afternoon.

The Thunderbirds have a 14-1 overall record playing in the tougher League I and are led by Ludmila Yamus, Amanda Luper and Allison Huber, who all earned all-state honors this season. Still, Quinn and his team are confident, and at this point are excited to have one more chance to shock the county.

"I tell the girls, it doesn't matter what seed we are, we're going to go out and play tennis and surprise people," Quinn said. "Now we've surprised everyone into the county finals."