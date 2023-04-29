Hewlett's Stephan Gershfeld having fun during reign as boys tennis state champ

The view one gets from the top is quite different than the one on the ascent. Hewlett senior Stephan Gershfeld understands this now after his remarkable run to the 2022 state singles championship.

“Everybody's kind of coming for you now because they want that title,” Gershfeld, Newsday’s reigning Long Island Player of the Year, said Monday after defeating Roslyn’s Drew Hassenbein. “Being the state champ, there’s a little more pressure but I am having fun with it.”

Gershfeld is playing his final season before going on to play at the University of Pennsylvania. Hewlett coach Joyce Raikos said of him “he already did so many things so well and still looks better this season in every [aspect].”

As of this week he was ranked No. 5 nationally in his age group.

“This was certainly the most mentally challenging match [this season],” Gershfeld said. “Drew's always been crafty, but now he's kind of maturing with this shot selection, which is really impressive. And the way he stays in the point at all costs [shows] he's ready to grind.”

Though only an eighth-grader, Hassenbein is formidable competition. He hadn’t lost in singles before Monday. He also has tournament-pressure experience from teaming with senior Gavin Koo to win the 2022 Nassau County individual doubles championship.

Hassenbein will play singles in this year’s individual championships. “I’ve improved physically and mentally I’m a lot better,” he said. “I think I have a chance to win at all.”

Jericho’s Ajer Sher and Great Neck’s Albert Hu could have a say in whether Monday’s match was a preview of the county title match.

Commack vs. Ward Melville: Commack sophomore Eric Benderly knows most of the Ward Melville players from World Gym where they all train. He wonders though if all the friendly interactions will change as Suffolk’s last two unbeaten large school teams anticipate a high-stakes postseason meeting. “Talk could get challenging come playoffs,” Benderly said.

Commack (9-0 through Thursday) is getting so much good play that it’s eyeing a second straight Long Island large school title. Defending county singles champ Eddie Liao, a junior, is 6-0. Benderly is 7-1 in singles play. And junior James Yu is 6-0 in singles and 3-0 in doubles despite playing with three different partners. Yu and junior Joe Romito will team for the county individual championships.

Benderly played fourth singles in 2022 and won the decisive match against Roslyn for the Island crown, but has been slotted at No. 2 and occasionally No. 1 when Liao can’t play. “Last year I played deep behind the baseline but this year I am more aggressive,” he said.

Team play strategy has necessitated Yu to play third singles but he said “I love the fast-paced nature of double best.” An attacker in doubles, he’s found success in singles by pinning opponents deep with ground strokes that land close to the baseline. “It locks them down,” he said.

Deep Port Washington: Port Washington is an example of the importance of depth in team tennis. It finished the week 6-1 and its doubles teams are 24-4.