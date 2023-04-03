Newsday's top 30 boys tennis players on Long Island for 2023

Our annual look at the top Long Island high school boys tennis players for this season, listed in alphabetical order.

Zak Ahmed, Manhasset, Jr.: Ahmed put together a solid sophomore season, earning a 10-4 record in second singles through the county tournament. He returns to his second singles position for his junior year.

Max Astilean, East Hampton, Sr.: Astilean capped a fine 2022 season by reaching the Suffolk singles quarterfinals. His powerful serves and big forehand earn most of his points and he looks to cut down on high-risk shots this season.

Ansh Chadha, Syosset, Sr.: Chadha impressed last season, posting a 14-2 singles record through the regular season and playoffs. Syosset’s strong team play starts with his performance at first singles.

Stephan Gershfeld, Hewlett, Sr.: Gershfeld sets the bar on Long Island after capturing the 2022 Nassau individual title and then the state championship to finish a 14-0 season. His game is both complete and highly polished.

Max Golubenko, Manhasset, Soph.: Golubenko played first singles as a freshman last year up until the county tournament where he paired with a senior in doubles. He returns to first singles with Manhasset once again this year.

Clockwise from top left: Roslyn's Drew Hassenbein, Great Neck South's Albert Hu, Syosset's Evan Lee, Commack's Edward Liao and Port Washington's Ezra Loewy.

Drew Hassenbein, Roslyn, 8th grade: Hassenbein took on first singles as a seventh-grader last season but switched to doubles with senior Gavin Koo in the county tournament. Hassenbein will pose a threat to opposing teams in either singles or doubles.

Albert Hu, Great Neck South, Jr.: Hu finished as the runner-up in singles in the Nassau tournament as a sophomore.

Evan Lee, Syosset, Fr.: Lee plays a relentless game that blends versatility, savvy and consistency to break down opponents. After major improvements during the offseason, he steps up to second singles from third singles a year ago.

Edward Liao, Commack, Jr.: Riding a powerful serve and versatile groundstrokes, Liao has become the standard in Suffolk, not dropping a match to a county foe in two years. He will be going for his third straight county singles title.

Ezra Loewy, Port Washington, Jr.: Loewy has a massive serve and backs it with high-octane groundstrokes. He ascends to play first singles after two strong seasons at second and third singles.

Samuel Lopez-Cardenas, Whitman, Soph.: Lopez-Cardenas is extremely athletic and thrives by using his speed to cover the entire court and set up a wide array of shots. He was a 2022 Suffolk singles semifinalist.

Krithik Madisetty and Lohit Madisetty, Half Hollow Hills East, Sr./Soph.: Their play at singles should help the Thunderbirds contend in team play, but they are expected to be a postseason pairing. Last year elder brother Krithik was half of a semifinalist and the younger Lohit half of a quarterfinalist.

Doubles teams, from left, Lohit and Krithik Madisetty of Half Hollow Hills East, and Shashank Pennabadi and Gabriel Bursztyn of Ward Melville. Credit: James Escher

Joe Moran, Chaminade, Sr.: Moran combines an accurate serve with a consistent baseline game and thrives at changing pace so as not to give an opponent much to work with. The 2022 CHSAA singles finalist will attend West Point next year.

Russell Notaris, Friends Academy, Jr.: Notaris returns after missing last season to a foot injury and has been installed to play first singles. He stands 6-1 and has a lefty serve that combines power and accuracy, but his biggest strength is the spin he puts on a ball.

Reed Paltrow and John Funk, Port Washington, Sr./Sr.: Paltrow impressed with a 28-5 record in doubles last season and is expected to be paired in the postseason with Funk, who played key matches on another Vikings doubles team. Their combined experience should make them a tough out.

Harshith Pennabadi, Ward Melville, Jr.: Pennabadi will play first singles and headline a strong Patriots lineup. A year ago he reached a Suffolk singles semifinal and went on to make a quarterfinal at the state tournament.

Shashank Pennabadi and Gabriel Bursztyn, Ward Melville, Sr./Soph.: The Patriots likely will team the finesse game of Bursztyn with superb doubles finisher junior Robbie Monticciolo, in team play. But he and Pennabadi have each been part of a Suffolk doubles champion and could be paired in the postseason.

Clockwise, from top left: Harshith Pennabadi of Ward Melville, Reed Paltrow of Port Washington, Aaron Raja of Wheatley and Juan Pere Jr. of Mt. Sinai.

Juan Perez Jr., Mount Sinai, Jr.: After reaching the Suffolk singles quarterfinals in 2022, Perez has improved his game at the net this season. Deceptively quick foot speed gives him great court coverage to go with excellent ground strokes.

Aaron Raja, Wheatley, Jr.: After playing as part of a Nassau doubles finalist a year ago, Raja will play first singles this season. A patient baseliner who makes in-match adjustments with aplomb, he has been working to add a serve-and-volley game.

Jeffrey Rosario, St. Anthony’s, Sr.: Rosario continues to be the top CHSAA player in boys tennis as he captured his second straight league singles title last season.

Ajer Scher, Jericho, Sr.: Scher can run any ball down and do it all day. He combines his speed with a high-paced ball and huge serve that rarely misses the mark.

Ethan Solop, Roslyn, Soph.: Solop finished undefeated as a freshman in second singles. He looks to continue his excellence as a sophomore at Roslyn.

Carman Stanton, Port Jefferson, Jr.: Stanton can win playing a variety of ways and uses his on-court IQ and tireless constitution as weapons to beat an opponent. He reached the 2022 Suffolk singles semifinals.

Bryan Volk, Half Hollow Hills West, Jr.: A 2022 Suffolk singles quarterfinalist, Volk is defined by his on-court determination and fearless approach to every match. Said coach Bryan Dugan: "He has the complete tennis arsenal.”

Alistair Wright, Friends Academy, Sr.: Wright dealt with injuries last season, limiting him to playing doubles. As a sophomore, however, he went 11-1 in singles play.

James Yu and Joe Romito, Commack, Jr./Jr.: Yu already has been a standout doubles player and was half of the duo that played for the 2022 Suffolk County’s doubles title. A consistent Romito may give the Cougars a title entry.