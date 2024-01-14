Long Island boys and girls basketball's Hardwood Heroes
Lucy Younghans of Plainedge is Newsday’s Player of the Week for Hardwood Heroes.
Younghans helped the Red Devils erase a three-point halftime deficit with a 20-5 third quarter and finished with a game-high 30 points in a 63-42 win over previously undefeated Lynbrook Wednesday. The Red Devils big road win left unbeaten Wantagh alone at the top of the Nassau Conference A-I standings at 5-0. Lynbrook fell to 10-1overall and 4-1 in conference and Plainedge improved to 8-4 and 3-2.
This week's other top performers:
GIRLS
Sandra Clarke, Westhampton: She had a triple-double with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a 59-30 road win over East Islip.
Ryan Currier, Kings Park: She had 17 points and 16 rebounds in a 51-26 win over Amityville.
Jade Dockery, West Babylon: She had 26 points, eight steals and five assists in a 58-28 win over Deer Park.
Hannah Ellis, Comsewogue: She had 20 points, eight steals and six rebounds in a 48-40 win over East Islip.
Haley Loscalzo, Commack: She had 20 rebounds and added six points in a 60-23 win over Lindenhurst.
Amanda Paci, St. Anthony’s: She had 10 points and eight steals in a 57-40 win over St. John the Baptist.
Keira Pombar, North Shore: She had a career-high 31 points in a 60-44 win over Friends Academy. She also had 10 rebounds and three steals.
Kennedy Radziul, Northport: She had 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 57-41 win over North Babylon.
Reily Roberts, Locust Valley: She had 17 points, 21 rebounds and six assists in a 57-44 win over Portledge.
BOYS
AJ AbuSaab, Syosset: He had 25 points to power Syosset past Hempstead, 73-65.
Elijah Darby, Freeport: He had 32 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three assists in a 79-39 win over Hicksville.
Alex Davis, Bridgehampton: He had 28 points and six steals in a 69-61 win at Smithtown Christian.
Jayden Diaz, Bethpage: He had 30 points, including 15 in the third quarter, in a 70-43 win at Roosevelt.
Kam Elliott, Chaminade: He nailed six three-pointers in a 79-62 win over Lawrence Woodmere Academy in the Gary Charles Hoop Classic. He finished with 20 points.
Alex Lugo, New Hyde Park: He had 31 points, including six three-pointers, and three steals in a 76-41 road win against Carey.
Joey Mammolito, Glenn: He had 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 69-52 win over Mount Sinai.
Dylan McLennon, Sewanhaka: He had 31 points and five steals in a 70-54 win over Garden City.
James Notias, Manhasset: He had 28 points and hit five three-pointers in a 82-63 win at Hewlett.
Christian Smiley, Bay Shore: He had 21 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in a 68-46 win over Copiague.
Devon Snell, Brentwood: He had 29 points in a 73-69 victory over Thomas Jefferson in the Gary Charles Hoop Classic.
Andrew Tudda, Seaford: He had 25 points in a 62-59 victory over Island Trees.