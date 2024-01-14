SportsHigh School

Long Island boys and girls basketball's Hardwood Heroes

Lucy Younghans of Plainedge

Lucy Younghans of Plainedge Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Gregg Sarragregg.sarra@newsday.com@Gregg_Sarra

Lucy Younghans of Plainedge is Newsday’s Player of the Week for Hardwood Heroes.

Younghans helped the Red Devils erase a three-point halftime deficit with a 20-5 third quarter and finished with a game-high 30 points in a 63-42 win over previously undefeated Lynbrook Wednesday. The Red Devils big road win left unbeaten Wantagh alone at the top of the Nassau Conference A-I standings at 5-0. Lynbrook fell to 10-1overall and 4-1 in conference and Plainedge improved to 8-4 and 3-2.

This week's other top performers:

GIRLS

Sandra Clarke, Westhampton: She had a triple-double with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a 59-30 road win over East Islip.

Ryan Currier, Kings Park: She had 17 points and 16 rebounds in a 51-26 win over Amityville.

Jade Dockery, West Babylon: She had 26 points, eight steals and five assists in a 58-28 win over Deer Park.

Hannah Ellis, Comsewogue: She had 20 points, eight steals and six rebounds in a 48-40 win over East Islip.

Haley Loscalzo, Commack: She had 20 rebounds and added six points in a 60-23 win over Lindenhurst.

Amanda Paci, St. Anthony’s: She had 10 points and eight steals in a 57-40 win over St. John the Baptist.

Keira Pombar, North Shore: She had a career-high 31 points in a 60-44 win over Friends Academy. She also had 10 rebounds and three steals.

Kennedy Radziul, Northport: She had 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 57-41 win over North Babylon.

Reily Roberts, Locust Valley: She had 17 points, 21 rebounds and six assists in a 57-44 win over Portledge.

BOYS

AJ AbuSaab, Syosset: He had 25 points to power Syosset past Hempstead, 73-65.

Elijah Darby, Freeport: He had 32 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three assists in a 79-39 win over Hicksville.

Alex Davis, Bridgehampton: He had 28 points and six steals in a 69-61 win at Smithtown Christian.

Jayden Diaz, Bethpage: He had 30 points, including 15 in the third quarter, in a 70-43 win at Roosevelt.

Kam Elliott, Chaminade: He nailed six three-pointers in a 79-62 win over Lawrence Woodmere Academy in the Gary Charles Hoop Classic. He finished with 20 points.

Alex Lugo, New Hyde Park: He had 31 points, including six three-pointers, and three steals in a 76-41 road win against Carey.

Joey Mammolito, Glenn: He had 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 69-52 win over Mount Sinai.

Dylan McLennon, Sewanhaka: He had 31 points and five steals in a 70-54 win over Garden City.

James Notias, Manhasset: He had 28 points and hit five three-pointers in a 82-63 win at Hewlett.

Christian Smiley, Bay Shore: He had 21 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in a 68-46 win over Copiague.

Devon Snell, Brentwood: He had 29 points in a 73-69 victory over Thomas Jefferson in the Gary Charles Hoop Classic.

Andrew Tudda, Seaford: He had 25 points in a 62-59 victory over Island Trees.

Gregg Sarra

Gregg Sarra is Newsday's high school sports editor and has been on the beat since the mid-1980s.

More High Schools

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME