Top performers of the week in high school sports

TRACK

Brian Johnson-Norman Jr., Roosevelt, Sr.: He ran a 10.83 in the 100 meters and a 22.03 in the 200 at the Port Washington Invitational. Those are the fastest recorded times on Long Island this season, according to Roosevelt coach Joe Vito.

SOFTBALL

Erin McDaid, Smithtown West, P/1B, Soph.: She struck out 14 in an 8-4 win over Half Hollow Hills on Wednesday. She tossed a complete game and went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run.

Kayla O’Boyle, Commack, P/INF, Jr.: She struck out six in a two-hit shutout and belted a solo home run in the first inning of Commack’s 1-0 win over North Babylon on Monday.

Brianna Voyer, Mineola, P, Jr.: She had four hits, including a grand slam in a 15-0 win over East Rockaway on Wednesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Kate Atkinson, Northport, A, Fr.: She notched seven goals and an assist in a 17-11 win over Smithtown East on Tuesday.

Brianna Henke, Rocky Point, G, Soph: She made 21 saves in a 10-9 win over Shoreham-Wading River on Wednesday in a matchup of two of the top teams in Suffolk Division II.

Colleen Thieke, Sacred Heart, A, Soph.: She scored the winning goal with three seconds left in regulation in an 8-7 win over St. Dominic on Wednesday. She finished with two goals and an assist.

Kayla Tretola, Island Trees, M, Jr: She had seven goals and an assist in an 11-6 victory over Herricks on Monday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Jake Martini, Wantagh, M, Jr.: He scored two goals, including the winner in double overtime of a 12-11 victory against Island Trees on Wednesday.

Morgan McEntee, Westhampton, A, Sr.: He scored five goals and added four assists in a 15-11 win over Smithtown West on Thursday.

CJ Schwarz, West Islip, M, Sr.: He secured 16 of 19 faceoffs and scored two goals in a 13-8 win over Rocky Point on Thursday.

Joe Valenza, Hauppauge, M, Sr.: He scored five goals in a 14-6 win over previously undefeated Shoreham-Wading River in Suffolk II on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Nick Berasti, Clarke, P, Jr.: He went 2-for-3 with a home run, triple and five RBIs in an 11-1 win over Bethpage. He also pitched 4 2⁄3 scoreless innings for the win.

Chris Carson, Lindenhurst, P, Sr.: He struck out 13 in a 9-2 win over Bay Shore. He also had three hits, three RBIs and a home run on Tuesday.

Jordan Welch, Farmingdale, P, Jr.: He struck out 10 in six innings to lead the Dalers in a 2-0 win over Freeport. Welch is 3-0.