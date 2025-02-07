Friends Academy's Aislinn Frazer sets school record in 3,000 meters at Nassau 'C' indoor track and field championships

Of all the meets that Friends Academy senior Aislinn Frazer has starred in throughout her high school career, Monday night’s Nassau Class C indoor track and field championships at St. Anthony’s High School earned a special place in her heart.

Frazer went 3-for-3, beginning the night with a 10 minute, 0.60 second-win in the 3,000 meters, where she lapped almost everyone, finished nearly a minute ahead of the field, and set a school record.

Breaking the school mark was not only her goal coming into the meet, but it was something she set out to do from the first day she stepped on Friends’ campus.

“That school record has been on my mind for a little bit,” Frazer said. “We’ve got some pretty legendary runners on that board, so I’ve wanted to get on there since freshman year. It feels awesome.”

North Shore junior Joanna Kenney — who won the 1,000 — gave Frazer a good fight in the 1,500, but she came from behind and peeled away late to run a 4:52.6 and win it.

However, it was the final championship medal that Frazer really wanted. In the 4x400 meter relay, Frazer ran the anchor leg, following juniors Cynthia Eustache and Ava Jaklitsch and freshman Lana Alvarez to help Friends win in 4:16.14.

Elsewhere, Valley Stream North senior Jazmyn Dorsey flew 16 feet, 9 inches to take the long jump and 34 feet, 5 ½ inches to win the triple jump. Seaford junior Jessica Reiter also took home two gold medals by clearing 5-6 in the high jump and running a 9.1 in the 55 hurdles.

On the boys’ side, West Hempstead senior Jeremy Haynes experienced something new: he won an indoor championship.

The former distance runner won a county 3,000 steeplechase title as a sophomore and was a part of a victorious 4x800 team last spring. Now that he has fully converted to mid-distance, Haynes is finding that same success. He ran 1:28.82 to win the 600 Monday.

“I didn’t think I would be able to win another solo event since other people from long events also came down to do [shorter] ones,” Haynes said. “This one feels better than the others. I heard the coaches on the side yelling at their athletes that they’ve got to push to get me, so that got me going a little bit.”

North Shore won the girls team championship for the second straight year, this time with 96 points. Besides Kenney, junior Danielle DeMillio also became a champ when she cleared 8-6 to win the pole vault.

The perennially powerful Valley Stream North boys scored 152 1/2 points to win by 85 1/2. The team was carried by four individual winners: Senior Aaron Sibblies flew 20-3 ¾ in the long jump, senior Jayden Gonzalez cleared 5-10 in the high jump, senior Antonio Casoria threw 42-5 in the shot put and junior Michael Muoio cleared 12-6 in the pole vault.



In the field, Plainedge junior Nicholas Rumore won the weight throw (46-8 1/4) and Floral Park junior Kevon Seales flew 40-6 to win the triple jump.

Seaford senior Katie Young won the girls weight throw (32-2 ½) and Oyster Bay senior Olivia Garcia took the shot put (30-0).

Elsewhere, Seaford senior Myles Munro ran a 9:38.03 in the 3,200 to beat Valley Stream North senior Matteo Somma by 0.87 seconds. Wantagh senior Owen Stachlik, the county’s reigning Class III cross country champion, won the 1,600 in 4:34.66. Floral Park senior Maxwell Krapf ran a 2:37.96 to win the 1,000.

Malverne got a pair of victories in the sprints. Senior Keshawn Pinnock won the 55 in 6.55 seconds and junior Luis Torres took the 300 in 36.47. Wheatley junior Kiran Gabbur ran an 8.13 to win the 55 hurdles.

Cold Spring Harbor eighth grader Ariana Madeira pulled off a last-second comeback and ran 1:40.52 to win the girls 600. She was seeded fifth out of six runners in her heat.

“I’m very excited; I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Madeira said. “At the very last lap, I got that motivation. I saw that I was getting pretty close, and I was just like, ‘May as well.’ So I just tried and bolted, and I don’t know how, but it happened.”

Malverne senior Nicea Jones — the state’s top-ranked 300 runner — ran a 40.71 in the 300 to successfully defend her title. Valley Stream South sophomore Lenora Jones claimed the 55 crown in 7.39 seconds.

Island Trees won the girls 4x200 (1:49.35) and Cold Spring Harbor took the 4x800 (10:39.6). Wantagh dominated the boys 4x800, winning in 8:45.38 — almost 18 seconds ahead of the field. Malverne ran 3:37.78 to win the 4X400 and 1:35.79 to take the 4X200.