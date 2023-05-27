Joseph Hanson's pitching, hitting propel Babylon to Suffolk Conference V title

Joseph Hanson has been working toward this moment his whole high school baseball career. He can finally call himself a champion in his senior season.



“This means a lot,” Hanson said. “I’ve been working my whole life for these championships. Now, we won counties and we won the conference championship. It’s crazy.”



Class B champion Babylon defeated Class CD champion Bridgehampton 7-3 in the Suffolk BCD final to earn the Conference V title at the Eastport South Manor Athletic Complex.



Hanson struck out eight across six innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits. He also stole a base and went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, one run and one walk at the plate.



The senior pitched a 1-2-3 top of the first inning to precede his double driving in two runs in the bottom half of the first to give Babylon (22-1) a 3-0 lead over Bridgehampton (11-10).



“Especially in a game like this, it’s vital to jump out and let your pitcher relax,” head coach Michael Birnbaum said. “Let everybody just play their game. We won this year on pitching and defense. Once you put up runs early, it takes a lot of pressure off, and it just lets them be them.”



Hanson said he felt even more comfortable on the mound after the three-run first inning. He retired the next six batters before giving up two runs in the top of the fourth.



“I was just rushing,” Hanson said. “I wasn’t taking my time. … After that inning, I took my time again and it was alright.”



Hanson was patient at the plate, too. He noticed Bridgehampton pitcher Kris Vinski was eyeing the outside corner, so Hanson moved closer to the plate. The right hander ripped each hit to right field.



John Harkins went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, one RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Aidan Kistner went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run.



Hanson credits the team chemistry for how great the Babylon has been this season.



“I’ve been on the team for a while,” Hanson said. “We never went too far. We kept losing, but this year’s the year. We have the team. We have the players. We work hard. This is the year.”



Babylon will play Seaford in the Long Island championship at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at St. Joseph’s University.