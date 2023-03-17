Newsday's top 25 boys outdoor track and field athletes for 2023

A look at the top boys track and field athletes across Long Island high schools as the spring 2023 season approaches, listed in alphabetical order.

1. Ryan Antwi, Central Islip, Sr.

Antwi jumped 46-2 to win the triple jump at the Suffolk indoor state qualifier. He then went 45-5 1/4 and placed third in the triple jump at the indoor state championships. He’s the defending long jump (21-2 3/4) and triple jump (44-11 3/4) champion from the Suffolk Class AA outdoor championships.

2. Matt Armstrong, Huntington, Sr.

He was fourth in the 1,000 in 2:32.72 and ran on the 4x400 relay that won the public school title at the indoor state championships. Armstrong won the Suffolk large school indoor 1,000 championship in 2:35.78.

3. Josiah Brown, Holy Trinity, Jr.

The high-profile football recruit is back for the outdoor season after an injury-shortened indoor season. He ran 6.41 in the 55 in December, a time that held up as the best in the state for virtually the entire winter. He’s the defending CHSAA outdoor intersectional champion in the 100 after running a 10.76 last May.

Clockwise from top left: North Babylon's Alden Chambers, Riverhead's Angelo Confort, VSN's Sedgeley Duperval and Hewlett's Matthew DeCicco.

4. Alden Chambers, North Babylon, Sr.

He was fourth in the 55 at the indoor state championships, running a 6.44. Chambers also ran a 6.47 to win at the Suffolk indoor state qualifier.

5. James Ciaccio, St. Anthony’s, Soph.

Ciaccio was third in the 600 in 1:21.31 at the indoor state championships, bettering his third-place finish at the CHSAA indoor intersectional championships by more than a second

6. Angelo Confort, Riverhead, Sr.

Confort ran 7.69 to win the 55-hurdles at the Suffolk large school indoor championships. He was second in the same event at the Suffolk state qualifier in 7.76.

7. Matthew DeCicco, Hewlett, Soph.

DeCicco won the Nassau Class B 55-hurdles championship in 8.01 last month and took sixth at the state championships in 7.81.

8. Sedgeley Duperval, Valley Stream North, Jr.

He was fifth in the 300 in 35.10 at the indoor state championships. The junior won the Division I 100 in 11.47 seconds at last year’s Nassau outdoor state qualifier.

9. Jack Faldetta, Eastport-South Manor, Sr.

He was sixth in the 55 at the indoor state championships, clocking a 6.47. Faldetta won both the 55 (6.53) and 300 (36.04) at the Suffolk small school championships.

10. Aidan Friel, Connetquot, Sr.

Friel was third in the long jump at the indoor state championships, flying 22 feet, 6 3/4 inches. He won the long jump at the Long Island Meet of Champions last June, flying 21 -7 1/2.

West Hempstead's Jurrel Hall and Floyd's LaDuke Harris.

11. Jurrel Hall, West Hempstead, Sr.

He won the long jump (20-10 3/4 ), triple jump (44-11), and high jump (5-8) at the Nassau Class C indoor championships. Hall was second in the triple jump (45-11) and fifth in the high jump (6-4) at the indoor state championships.

12. LaDuke Harris, Floyd, Sr.

Harris won both the long jump (23-1) and high jump (6-0) at the Suffolk large school indoor championships. He placed sixth in the long jump (22-1 1/2) at the indoor state championships.

13. Max Haynia, Westhampton, Sr.

The Army commit won the Class B cross country public school state championship last fall. He finished sixth in the 3,200 in 9:05.16 at the indoor state championships.

14. Jack Higgins, Chaminade, Sr.

Higgins won the CHSAA Intersectional indoor 3,200 championship in 9:22.58 and was a key part of Chaminade’s 4x800 team that ran some of the fastest times in the state this winter.

Clockwise, from top left: Westhampton's Max Haynia, Chaminade's Jack Higgins, Mt. Sinai's Zekey Huang, Elmont's Kimani Lewis and Syosset's Parker Kim.

15. Zekey Huang, Mt. Sinai, Sr.

Huang won the 55-hurdles in 7.68 at the Suffolk indoor state qualifier and was fifth in the same event at the state championships in 7.67. He’s the Suffolk Class C outdoor champion in the 110-hurdles after running a 15.65 last year.

16. Parker Kim, Syosset, Sr.

He was third in the weight throw at the state indoor championships, tossing 66 - 7 3/4. The Columbia-commit threw 70- 6 3/4 to win at the Long Island Elite Meet.

17. Kimani Lewis, Elmont, Sr.

He won the 300 at the Nassau indoor state qualifier (36.21) and placed eighth in the same event at the indoor state championships (35.23). Lewis was also the Nassau Class B indoor champion in the 55 (6.46) and 300 (36.17).

18. Matthew Lourenco, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

Lourenco cleared 14 feet to place third in the pole vault at the indoor state championships. He won the CHSAA Intersectional indoor championship at 14 – 6 1/2.

From left: Freeport's Danzil Monk Jr., Chaminade's Patrick Mulryan and East Islip's Joseph Norrby.

19. Danzil Monk Jr, Freeport, Sr.

He finished sixth in the 1,000 in 2:33.39 at the indoor state championships. Monk Jr. won the same event at the Nassau Class A indoor championships in 2:32.65.

20. Patrick Mulryan, Chaminade, Sr.

Mulryan was third in the 1,000 in 2:32.28 at the indoor state championships. He was a key part of Chaminade’s 4x800 relay team, which ran 7:50.39 at the Millrose Games in February and was inches away from a championship at Nike Indoor Nationals.

21. Joseph Norrby, East Islip, Soph.

Norrby cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to place fourth in the high jump at the indoor state championships and cleared 6-2 to win the Suffolk small school indoor championship. He’s the top returner from the high jump at last spring’s Suffolk state qualifier, where he cleared 6-2 and was second.

Clockwise from top left: Manhasset's Paul Park, Massapequa's Christian Primavera, Calhoun's Logan Schaeffler and Freeport's Jordon Quinn.

22. Paul Park, Manhasset, Sr.

The triple jump indoor state champion, Park jumped 46-11 1/4 to win the triple jump and also flew 22- 5 1/2 to place fifth in the long jump.

23. Christian Primavera, Massapequa, Sr.

He was consistently toward the top of the state in the 55-hurdles all indoor season and placed fourth in 7.54 at the state championships.

24. Jordon Quinn, Freeport, Sr.

The 55-meter hurdles indoor state champion. Quinn was at the top of the state rankings in the event for almost the entire indoor season, running a 7.42 en route to his state title.

25. Logan Schaeffler, Calhoun, Jr.

The indoor 1,600 state champion, Schaeffler ran 4:13.51 to win the prestigious event earlier this month. He also won the 3,200 in 9:24.82 at last year’s Nassau outdoor state qualifier.