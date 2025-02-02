Islip's Kaiden White captures long-awaited 300-meter title at Suffolk boys track and field small school championships

After placing second by half-a-second in last year's county championship 300 meters, Islip’s Kaiden White lost some confidence. This year was a different story.

“My mental [state] was messed up because I was at the top of the state last year and I kept on losing,” White said. “My main goal was not to repeat that and dominate every meet I go to.”

As far as the postseason goes, he's off to a good start. White won in 35.13 seconds at the Suffolk boys track and field small school championships at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood Saturday.

The senior’s preparation was all mental. White knew he had to believe in himself to capture his first county championship.

“I learned to come into every race confident, no matter who I am going up against,” White said. “I tend to overthink a lot, but I wanted to go into the race having fun. The goal [is] always wanting to win, no matter what.”

Not bad for the state's top 300 runner. As good as the win felt, White has his sights set on the state championships, scheduled for March 8 on Staten Island.

“I have to keep working, no matter what, because anyone can take my spot at any given time,” White said. “The goal is to keep winning the next race and continue to train for states.”

Elsewhere, Harborfields’ Hartley Semmes didn't want to finish his senior year without leaving a mark on the track. He won the 1,600 in 4:30.52, giving Harborfields its first indoor county champion in seven years.

“This feels like a weight off my chest,” Semmes said. “I did not want to finish high school without one of these because, [with] all the work I put in, [I] at least deserved a county championship.”

Semmes held a dominant lead throughout the race.

“Around lap 5 or 6 is when I expected people to come behind me. But, at that point, I didn’t hear anything behind me, “ Semmes said. “This is a good sign for me. I’m progressing as I want to.”

The senior knew his competition was tough, but he had a game plan to gain momentum.

“My main strategy was to try to keep the gap sizeable, “ Semmes said. “During the latter half of the race, just try to expand it because that's when everyone starts to slow down."

Port Jefferson’s Evan Monaghan won the 55-hurdles in 7.74 seconds, a new personal best.

“I haven’t run a 7.7 since last year, so having a 7.74 is a big step for me, Monaghan said. “I knew I could do it. The main thing was keeping the rhythm I needed to get the title.”

Eastport-South Manor’s Justin Albanese defended his 1,000 county title with a 2:34.86 victory. He trailed most of the race, but couldn’t let his title hopes slip through his fingers.

“Coming into the straightaway, I felt like I had more momentum,” Albanese said. “I just had to keep going faster, so I went for it.”

In the field, Comsewogue's Anthony Soares won the triple jump, flying 42 feet, 10.5 inches. Shoreham - Wading River's Logan Jung cleared 6-6 to win the high jump.

Eastport-South Manor won the team championship with 59 points. Shoreham-Wading River was second with 41 and Islip was third (30).