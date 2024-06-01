Commack’s Sofia Toepfer stared down the back stretch of the 400 meters and knew what she had to do — win.

She did just that, taking the 400 in 57.50 seconds on the second and final day of the Suffolk girls track and field state qualifier at Comsewogue High School on Friday.

“In the winter, I didn’t even make it to states,” Toepfer said. “I messed up on the backstretch and in the moment today I told myself, ‘This is what you wanted in the winter, it’s time to get to work now.’ ”

The senior, who is committed to Binghamton, will be going to the state championships for the first time in her high school career June 7-8 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better send-off,” Toepfer said. “I’m so grateful. I wasn’t ready for this to be my last race [in] high school, so I’m happy I get to keep going.”

Comsewogue freshman Lexie Cole also qualified for the first time, winning the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 6 minutes, 50.72 seconds.

“I just wanted to go out hard. I was listening to my dad [shouting] splits and I wanted to keep going faster each lap and stay strong,” Cole said. “I’m very excited for states and nationals. I had a bad race at states last year, so I’m hoping to be stronger this time around.”

After not reaching the state qualifier last season, Deer Park sophomore Kayla Beaumont earned the top seed in the triple jump and secured her first crown, flying 37 feet, 9 inches.

“It was really exciting, but I was very nervous,” Beaumont said. “I felt a lot of pressure as the No. 1 seed and being only a sophomore, but the mix of emotions helped me today. I feel like I improved a lot this year and to see it come to light is very exciting. I’m going to enjoy having the competition up at states.”

East Islip sophomore Danielle Simonetti won the 400 hurdles in 1:02.63.

“I was trying to hit the same time I did at counties, so when I did it again today, it was really exciting,” Simonetti said. “I proved to myself that I can run that time consistently and now I’m more confident heading to states.”