Connetquot's Alex Molter, East Islip's Kathryn Simonetti set pace in state qualifying meet

Connetquot junior Alex Molter has a lot to be happy about.

Since Connetquot’s winter recess begins on Monday, Molter and his family are going to spend the week vacationing in Boca Raton, Florida. As if he didn’t have enough to look forward to, Molter found out on Friday night at St. Anthony’s High School that he will be competing in the New York State track and field championship meet at Ocean Breeze on March 8.

Molter entered Friday night’s Suffolk pole vault and weight throw state qualifier meet as the third seed behind Longwood senior Jaden Elcock and Whitman senior Luca Cioffi, only to usurp them both and clear a personal-best 13 feet, 6 inches and win the pole vault.

Molter had already hit the state standard of 13 feet at a prior meet, but winning at the state qualifier made it all the more special. He had never made the state meet prior to this year.

“I’m hyped, honestly,” Molter said. “I always looked up to the kids who were going to states that were older than me. I always wanted to go to states.”

Cioffi and Elcock both qualified for the state meet, as well, with Cioffi placing second and Elcock having already met the state standard earlier in the season.

Looking up to the older kids who made the state meet is something that had been going on for a long time in the Simonetti household, as well. East Islip sophomore Kathryn Simonetti has two older sisters: Olivia, who runs for Stony Brook University, and Danielle, a junior who runs for East Islip. Both Olivia and Danielle Simonetti have been to the state meet before, but Kathryn had only been there as an alternate.

Danielle qualified on Tuesday night in the 600 meters. Now, after clearing 10 feet and winning in the pole vault on Friday, Kathryn can say she has gone there on her own merits, too.

“I would always go as an alternate for my sister in case she had to drop out, so it’s good that I can go with her now on my own,” Kathryn Simonetti said. “It’s so awesome, I feel so good about going in my own event.”

Half Hollow Hills West junior Suki Dong and Rocky Point junior Ava Almeida also qualified for the state championship in the pole vault.

From the weight throws, Longwood senior Imani Smith threw a personal-best 41-9 ¾ to win on the girls side to reach her first ever state meet. Smithtown West senior Anna Diakou finished second (38-1) and also qualified.

Smith cried tears of joy as her coaches celebrated with her.

“It’s a good feeling,” Smith said. “I’m excited to see all of the different competition levels at states, and I’m excited to perform. It was definitely a proud moment, but I know what I have to do to get better.”

On the boys’ side, Commack junior Anthony Pisciotta threw 58-6 ¾ to win it and clinch a berth to Ocean Breeze. He beat out the state’s top shot putter — Mount Sinai senior Tyler Zahra — who also qualified with a best throw of 58-5 ½.

“It feels really good; he’s really good,” Pisciotta said about Zahra. “We’re both going to do really well at states.”

Whitman senior Justin Keogler finished third by throwing it 56-11 ¼, which beat the state standard of 56 feet to send him to the state championship, as well.