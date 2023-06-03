Riverhead's Angelo Confort just misses state super-standard in 110-meter hurdles, still qualifies for championships

Angelo Confort almost made it on Thursday. Riverhead’s senior hurdler was one-tenth of a second away from hitting the state super-standard in the trials of the 110-meter hurdles on the first day of the Suffolk track and field state qualifier.

One measly tenth of a second would have given Confort the ability, almost literally, to walk to next weekend’s state championships at Middletown High School. When an athlete hits the super-standard at any point during the season, all they have to do is compete in that event at the state qualifier. They don’t have to win, or come in second, or eighth if the field is large enough.

It’s simple — they run, they’re in.

The state super-standard for the Division I 110 hurdles is 14.74. On Thursday, Confort ran 14.75, breaking his own school record, but falling short of an opportunity to fall short in the finals and still make it to the state championships. He needed to run well again.

On Friday, he ran 14.92, but won the Division I race at Comsewogue High School in Port Jefferson Station. The win, like it always does, got him in and the Binghamton University-bound senior will compete at the state championships, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, in his final high school season.

Nothing like doing it the old-fashioned way.

“My main goal this season was to get to states, because I missed it last year” Confort said. “It was very relieving to finally get there.”

Confort said he got a slow start in the finals, but revved into high-gear at the third hurdle. It’s why he likes the 110-meter version of the event better than the 55-meter one that’s run indoors, more time to speed up.

“Usually around hurdle three and four is where I get my groove going, and get to my top speed,” Confort said. “The 110s are pretty good for me because, once I would hit my top speed in the 55, the race would pretty much be over. I get to reach my top speed and carry it through five or six hurdles.”

Friday represented a final shot to make the outdoor state championships. He missed it last season and the championships were canceled in his first two years of high school due to COVID-19.

This year, he’s the fifth-fastest hurdler in the state. Freeport’s Jordon Quinn is first, as of Friday, according to milesplit.com.

“It’s been a long road to get here, but I’m finally able to go,” Confort said. “It’s definitely very exciting.”

Elsewhere, Eastport-South Manor’s Jack Faldetta won the 100 (11.0) and the 200 (22.15) and Bay Shore’s Dylan Beggins won the 800 (1:54.98).

On the girls side, Glenn’s Emily LaMena won the 2,000 steeplechase in 6:53.40, battling Comsewogue eighth-grader Lexie Cole, who was second in 6:56.85. Seven girls ran under 7:27 in the race, a good prep for LaMena’s trek to Middletown next weekend.

“The depth of talent that we have in Suffolk County, we can push each other to get better every day and every race,” LaMena said. “It’s definitely super helpful being able to race so many fast girls, just getting the racing experience and being able to push myself in local races where a lot of people [around the state] might not be able to.”

Floyd’s Zariel Macchia, fresh off four wins at last week’s Suffolk Class AA championships, won the 800 in 2:11.65, the 1,500 in 4:30.71, and the 3,000 in 9:48.84. North Babylon’s Samara Lawrence won the 100 (12.25) and the 400 (57.55).