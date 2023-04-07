Calhoun's Logan Schaeffler 'completely shocked' by indoor state title

Salute To The Champs: Logan Schaeffler, Calhoun, 1,600 meters

It was more than a little surprising. That’s what Logan Schaeffler thought anyway.

After a dominant fall, it had been well established that the junior was the top distance runner in Nassau. But winning the indoor 1,600 at the state championships?

“I blew myself away,” he said. “. . . I can’t even describe how amazing it feels. I passed the line, looked at the [scoreboard] and was completely shocked.”

The time, 4:13.51, was the fastest in the state this winter, according to milesplit.com. It broke the Nassau record of 4:13.8, set by Sewanhaka’s Tom Camien in 1977, according to tullyrunners.com. It was also an 8.78-second personal best.

“I think I ran with a lot of faster boys than I do in the [regular] season,” Schaeffler said. “They pushed me a lot . . . I ran at [the Kevin Dare Invitational at Penn State earlier in the season]. It was very similar to that . . . I couldn’t take any break at all throughout the race.”

Schaeffler endured an incredibly competitive final 400 meters, both losing and reclaiming the lead before crossing the line.

“It was the perfect race,” he said.

Earlier in the season, Schaeffler won the Nassau Class B 1,600 championship in 4:27.16 and the Nassau State Qualifier 1,600 in 4:22.29.