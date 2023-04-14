For Calhoun's Logan Schaeffler, it's 'go!' time

It was shortly after the starting gun Tuesday morning when Calhoun’s Logan Schaeffler realized that the jogging part of his outdoor season was probably over.

That’ll happen in late March and early April for those with aspirations such as Schaeffler’s. They’re experienced, and good, enough to realize that fast things eventually come to those who wait.

But with the competition perhaps a little more primed than he expected, Schaeffler had to shift to a major gear as he motored toward a 4 minute, 22.16 second victory in the 1,600 meters at the East Meadow Invitational — a midweek spring break staple. The time was the fastest in the state, as of Wednesday, according to milesplit.com.

“So far this season, I’ve been jogging the mile,” Schaeffler said. “This race made me realize that, when I’m in these bigger meets, I can’t be jogging.”

Schaeffler couldn’t completely shake Carey’s John Ortiz or Oceanside’s Jason Kerber, who remained a few steps behind him for the entire race. Ortiz was second in 4:24.47 and Kerber was third in 4:25.27.

“I wasn’t surprised that they could [stay with me], I was just surprised that they were as close as they were,” Schaeffler said. “I knew that I was only running the mile [on Tuesday]. I did want to go faster than what I had been doing, but I didn’t want to [overdo it]."

This spring will no doubt be different for Schaeffler, who elevated his status from Nassau distance dynamo to known champion in March when he won the 1,600 indoor state championship. Even among championships, the 1,600 is an elevated one. Schaeffler knows this.

“A lot of people that I don’t know know who I am,” Schaeffler said. “I can’t fool anyone.”

Schaeffler also had the fastest 3,000 meter steeplechase time in the state as of Wednesday, according to milesplit.com,, after running 9:34.76 at the Valley Stream Challenge on April 1.

Kazeem Scott of Freeport legs out a win in the boys 100-meter dash during the East Meadow Track and Field Invitational at East Meadow High School on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. He posted a time of 11.17 in the event. Credit: James Escher

SCOTT’S BLOCKS

Kazeem Scott is still undecided. Blocks? No blocks? What to do?

The Freeport senior sprinter isn’t quite sure about using starting blocks at the line in the 100. After winning the event in 11.17 seconds at the East Meadow Invitational Tuesday, his moment of clarity on the subject is still a few races away — at least.

Scott ran 11.34 in the trials Tuesday and said his start was much better in the finals.

Why? No blocks.

“I’m just not used to them yet,” Scott said. “[My goal is] to use them, but if it’s not working, then I have to take them out.”

So if the time was much better without blocks, why would Scott even consider using them again?

“It’s the stigma [of not using them],” Scott said. “Everybody always uses blocks in all the big races.”

Scott said he’ll give the blocks a few more tries before he makes his final decision on them: “It’s too early just to say no."