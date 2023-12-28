Newsday's top 25 boys indoor track and field athletes for 2023-24 winter season

Newsday’s annual look at the top Long Island boys indoor track and field athletes for the 2023-24 winter season, listed in alphabetical order.

Xavier Ali, Whitman, Jr.

Ali finished ninth in the shot put at last year’s indoor state championships when he heaved the shot put 47 feet, 2.75 inches.

Douglas Antaky, Smithtown West, Sr.

Newsday’s 2023 cross country Runner of the Year ran 3,200 meters in 9:37.32 at last spring’s outdoor state championships, and 9:37.09 at last winter’s indoor state championships.

Jess Joe Augustine, Mt. Sinai, Sr.

Augustine placed fourth at the Class B cross country public school state championship this fall, and won Suffolk championships in the 1,600 and 3,200 last spring.

Kevin Beltran, Valley Stream North, Sr.

Beltran ran 1,000 meters in 2:39.07 and finished 22nd at last year’s indoor state championship.

Clockwise from top left: Xavier Ali of Whitman, Douglas Antaky of Smithtown West, Jess Joe Augustine of Mt. Sinai, Sedgeley Duperval of Valley Stream North, Matthew DeCicco of Hewlett, Kevin Beltran of Valley Stream North.

Rocco Carpinello, West Islip, Sr.

Carpinello finished third in the triple jump at last year’s outdoor state championships and eighth in the event at the indoor state championships last winter.

James Ciaccio, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

Ciaccio ran 600 meters in 1:21.31 and finished third among all New York runners at the state championships last indoor season.

Zachary Davidson, Roslyn, Jr.

Davidson cleared 12 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault at last winter’s indoor state championships, and had the same mark at last spring’s outdoor state championships.

Matthew DeCicco, Hewlett, Jr.

DeCicco ran the 55-meter hurdles in 7.81 seconds to place sixth at last year’s indoor state championships. He also ran the 110-meter hurdles in 15.17 seconds at last year’s outdoor state championships.

Sedgeley Duperval, Valley Stream North, Sr.

Duperval ran 300 meters in 35.1 seconds and placed fifth at the indoor state championships a year ago. In the spring, he placed 11th in the long jump at the outdoor state championships.

John Frazier, South Side, Sr.

Frazier leaped 43 feet 10.75 inches and placed ninth in the triple jump at the indoor state championships last winter

Clockwise, from top left: Jake Gogarty of Bay Shore, Trevor Haes of Westhampton, Evans Linzey of Kellenberg, Matt McIntee of East Islip.

Jake Gogarty, Bay Shore, Sr.

Gogarty ran 3,200 meters in 9:07.93 and finished second at the outdoor state championships last spring. He qualified for Nike Cross Nationals this fall.

Trevor Hayes, Westhampton, Sr.

Hayes ran 1,600 meters in 4:26.66 and placed 20th at last winter’s indoor state championships.

Brian Liebowitz, Ward Melville, Sr.

Liebowitz finished 16th at the Class A cross country public school state championships this fall, and ran 1,600 meters in 4:24.48 to place 17th at the indoor state championships last winter.

Evans Linzey, Kellenberg, Sr.

Linzey won the 55 in 6.6 seconds and the 300 in 35.8 seconds at last year’s NSCHSAA indoor championships.

Matt McIntee, East Islip, Sr.

The All-Long Island football standout and Syracuse lacrosse commit ran the 300 in 35.51 seconds at the indoor state championships last winter.

Collin McLaughlin, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

McLaughlin, a member of this fall’s All-Long Island cross country team, ran 1,000 meters in 2:35.62 and placed fourth at the indoor CHSAA Intersectional championships last winter.

Jack Morelli, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

Morelli, a Boston College commit, ran 3,200 meters in 9:15.88 to finish 11th at the outdoor state championships last year. He finished 15th in the 1,600 at the indoor state championships last winter.

Joseph Norrby, East Islip, Jr.

Norrby jumped 6 feet, 4 inches and placed fourth in the high jump at last winter’s indoor state championships.

Jordon Quinn, Freeport, Sr.

Quinn won the 110 hurdles in 14.15 seconds at the outdoor public school state championships last spring. He’s also the defending indoor 55 hurdle champion, running a 7.42 last winter

Logan Schaeffler, Calhoun, Sr.

Schaeffler won the 1,600 indoor state championship last winter in 4:13.51. He set a Bethpage State Park 5-kilometer course record of 15:22.8 this fall.

Georgios Stergiopoulos, Chaminade, Soph.

Stergiopoulos chucked the shot put 43 feet even to place 19th and finished 17th in the weight throw at last year’s indoor state championships.

Noah St. George, Massapequa, Sr.

St. George cleared 5 feet 10 inches in the high jump at last year’s Nassau indoor state qualifier and placed fourth, two inches off the leader and first among underclassmen.

Christopher Tardugno, Oyster Bay, Sr.

Tardugno finished fifth among Class C runners at the public school state cross country championships this fall, and ran 3,200 meters in 9:41.84 to finish 23rd at the indoor state championships last winter.

Cole Thalheimer, Manhasset, Jr.

Thalheimer ran 600 meters in 1:24.49 and placed 19th at the indoor state championships last winter.

Jhavani Thompson, Connetquot, Sr.

Thompson ran 100 meters in 11.01 seconds and finished 14th at the outdoor state championships last spring. He ran 300 meters in 35.24 seconds to finish ninth at the indoor state championships last winter.