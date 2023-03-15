Newsday's top 25 girls outdoor track and field athletes for spring 2023

1. Chica Akazi, Uniondale, Jr. — She’s the top returner from the Nassau Division I 100 hurdles at the county outdoor state qualifier, running a 15.56 last year. Akazi finished fourth in the 55 hurdles in 8.38 at the indoor state championships earlier this month.

2. Mullane Baumiller, Sayville, Jr. — Baumiller, who led Sayville to a Class B team championship at the state public school cross country championships, is the defending Suffolk Class B 3,000 meter outdoor champion, running a 10:36.51. last May. She was seventh in the 3,000 in 10:01.67 at the indoor states earlier this month.

3. Abby Callinan, Sachem East, Jr. — The 1,500 walk indoor state champion. Callinan came from behind in the final 50 meters to win the title in 6:55.79 earlier this month. She won the Suffolk large school indoor championship in 7:08.5.

4. Maria Chiariello, St. Anthony’s, Sr. – She finished fifth in both the shot put (37-10 3/4) and weight throw (44-10 1/4) at the state indoor championships. Chiariello won the CHSAA intersectional indoor title in both events.

5. Logan Daley, Holy Trinity, Jr. — Daley won the 55 in 7.16 at the CHSAA Intersectional championships and placed third in the same event in 7.10 at the indoor state championships. She also won the 300 in 40.47 at the Intersectional championships.

Cloclwise, from top left: Tori Daniels of Valley Stream South, Aislinn Frazer of Friends Academy, Laina Friedmann of Smithtown West, Ashley Fulton of Elmont, Maeve Going of Sacred Heart.

6. Tori Daniels, Valley Stream South, Sr. — Daniels is the defending Nassau Division I 200 and 400 champion after running a 24.72 and a 56.43 at the state qualifier last June.

7. Aislinn Frazer, Friends Academy, Soph. — She’s one of the top distance runners on Long Island. Frazer in the defending Nassau Class A outdoor champion in the 1,500 (5:02.34) and the 3,000 (10:41.2). She won the 3,000 at the Nassau outdoor state qualifier in 10:25.22.

8. Laina Friedmann, Smithtown West, Jr. — Friedmann finished second in the 1,000 in 2:51.6 at the indoor state championships. She’s the defending Suffolk Class A outdoor 1,500 champ, running 4:43.04 last May.

9. Ashley Fulton, Elmont, Jr. — Fulton was Newsday’s Nassau Athlete of the Year last school year. She is the defending outdoor 200 state champion, after running a 24.68 last June. She also won the Division I 100 in 12.14. Earlier this month, Fulton won the public school 300 indoor state title in 39.17.

10. Maeve Going, Sacred Heart, Fr. — Going won the CHSAA Intersectional 3,000 in 10:06.56. She was sixth in the same event at the indoor state championships, running 10:00.65.

Clockwise, from top left: Gloria Guerrier of West Hempstead, Melissa Gueye of Valley Stream South, Sophia McInnes of Bayport-Blue Point, Lauren Piccirelli of Bay Shore, Sara Manson of Calhoun, Zariel Macchia of Floyd.

11. Gloria Guerrier, West Hempstead, Sr. — She won the Nassau Class C 600 championship in 1:34.19 this winter. She’s the defending Nassau Class A 400-meter hurdles champion, running a 1:03.55 last May.

12. Melissa Gueye, Valley Stream South, Sr. — She placed fifth in 8.49 in the 55 hurdles at the indoor state championships and won the same event in 8.50 at the Nassau state qualifier this winter. Gueye also jumped 17-5 ¼ to win the long jump at the Nassau qualifier.

13. Zariel Macchia, Floyd, Soph. — She’s one of the best distance runners in the country and won the public school Class A cross country title last fall. Macchia placed second in 4:26.16 in the 1,500 at the indoor state championships and ran 4:47 flat to finish second in the mile at the Millrose Games.

14. Sara Manson, Calhoun, Sr. — Manson won the Nassau Class B indoor championship in the 55 hurdles (8.86) and the triple jump (36- 4 1/4). She’s the defending Nassau Class AA outdoor champion in the 100 hurdles (16.7) and triple jump (35-11 ¼).

15. Sophia McInnes, Bayport-Blue Point, Soph. — She won the Suffolk small school indoor 3,000 title in 10:03.25. McInnes finished fifth in the 1,500 in 4:38.06 at the state indoor meet.

16. Anissa Moore, Hempstead, Sr. — The indoor 600 state champion. She ran 1:32.01 in a virtually wire-to-wire victory last month. The Vanderbilt commit ran 1:31.25 in the same event at the Millrose Games.

17. Lauryn Piccirelli, Bay Shore, Sr. — She cleared 5-7 to win the high jump at the Suffolk indoor state qualifier and 5-1 to win the Suffolk large school indoor title. Last spring, she cleared 5-5 to win at the Suffolk outdoor state qualifier.

18. Sydney Romano, Wheatley, Jr. — She’s the top returner from the state federation discus championship last June, where she threw 115-10. She threw 115-11 to place second in the state Division II discus championship.

Clockwise, from top left: Lizzie Schreiber of Whitman, Olivia Simonetti of East Islip, Julie Thomas of Commack, Lindsey Yakaboski of St. Anthony's.

19. Lizzie Schreiber, Whitman, Sr. — Schreiber jumped 38-8 to place third in the triple jump at the indoor state meet. She was undefeated on Long Island in the triple jump this winter, according to milesplit.com.

20. Olivia Simonetti, East Islip, Sr. — She won the Suffolk small school crown in the high jump, clearing 5-4 in February. Simonetti is the defending Suffolk Class B outdoor high jump champion after clearing 5-4 last spring.

21. Lily Strebel, Westhampton, Soph. — Strebel finished fifth in the 1,000 in 2:53.65 and sixth in the 1,500 in 4:38.86 at the indoor state meet. She won the Suffolk small school titles in the 1,000 (2:56.37) and the 1,500 (4:41.57).

22. Julie Thomas, Commack, Sr. — The two-time indoor shot put state champion. Thomas was nearly flawless this season, with only one second place finish prior to Nike indoor nationals, a personal best at almost every meet, and a 41- 8 ½ toss to win her second straight indoor state title.

23. Dakota Wang, Half Hollow Hills West, Sr. — She cleared 5-3 to place third in the high jump at the Long Island Elite Meet last month. Wang also cleared 5-4 to place second at the Suffolk indoor state qualifier.

24. Stephanie Weiner, Central Islip, Sr. — She was fourth in the long jump at the indoor state meet, flying 17-11 ¼. Weiner is the defending Suffolk Class AA outdoor champ in the same event, going 17-2 ¾ last spring.

25. Lindsey Yakaboski, St. Anthony’s, Sr. — She was fourth in 1:35.06 in the 600 at the indoor state championships. The senior won the NSCHSAA league title in the 1,000 in 3:03.29.