North Shore girls cross country earns 200th straight win

The longest winning streak in Long Island girls cross country history reached a new milestone on Monday night.

North Shore beat Locust Valley and Academy Charter in a Nassau Conference IV league meet at Eisenhower Park for the Vikings’ 200th consecutive win.

Coach Neal Levy said the group hasn’t lost since Oct. 15, 2007, to Valley Stream South.

“There’s a sense of accomplishment, not necessarily for me but for all of the young ladies, coaches and parents who have believed in the process over the course of time,” Levy said. “A lot of these kids weren’t even born in 2007, so for them to look at it, the alumni that come back, the history that’s here, it’s very nice.”

North Shore placed the top eight finishers on Monday and beat Locust Valley, the closest finisher, 15-50. Sophomore Joanna Kenney finished first among all Conference IV-B runners on the 5k course in 20:12.09.

“It feels really good to be a part of this team,” Kenney said. “Everybody is super nice on the team, and at first, there was pressure and nerves, but everybody talks you through it, and they make it better.”

Senior Sophia Marchioli, running in her fourth year on North Shore’s varsity team, finished second in 20:15.72.

Kate Salerno, Bella Martocci, Chloe Connolly, Annika Kaelin, Isabelle Lee and Nicoletta Kenney rounded out the Vikings’ runners before Locust Valley crossed the finish line.

“It’s been amazing being on this team for so long and seeing the different dynamics. But it’s always consistent because we’re always doing well and working together,” Marchioli said. “We always come together. The team is just so close-knit that everything always feels so special.”

The win streak features 16 Nassau championships and two state titles in 2010 and 2011. The Vikings earned Top-10 finishes at Nike Cross Country Nationals in 2010 and 2011 and remain the only girls cross country team from Long Island to qualify for the meet.

Samantha Nadel won an individual championship in 2011, and Diana Vizza won the individual title in 2015. Levy said those contributions, big and small from years past, aren't forgotten in this milestone.

“It’s rewarding. Obviously, you want to do well, but believe it or not, it’s not always about the winning, it’s about how they’re doing in the process,” Levy said. “Winning is a byproduct of the day-to-day commitment that they have, and I’ve had great athletes, great parents, great mentors over the years.”