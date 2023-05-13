Floral Park's Kevin Cannon takes 3,200 meter race with big kick at North Shore Invitational

Kevin Cannon just couldn’t wait for it to be over. And, who could blame him? At a few steps under two-miles, the 3,200 meters is a grueling race, made even more grueling by heat that, while not terrible, certainly made Saturday one of the warmer days of the outdoor season so far.

But, instead of fading, Cannon decided that the best way to end something is to force the finish, which is exactly what the Floral Park junior did in the final 150 meters of his first event at the North Shore track and field Invitational at North Shore High School in Glen Head.

Cannon won in 9 minutes, 50.32 seconds, booking it around the final turn and down the home straightaway. Later, he’d win the 3,000 meter steeplechase in 10:36.10.

Cannon sat behind Smithtown West’s Mathew Weiner for most of the 3,200 — with him step for step, but making sure not to do the work until he had to. That ‘had to’ came just before the home straight when, feeling tired himself and sensing a tired Weiner, Cannon surged in front and nearly sprinted the rest of the way.

“I was kind of struggling those last 800 meters,” Cannon said. “I just [hoping] to be pushed to the end, and then just finish the race out.”

Weiner was second in 9:53.88.

Despite his understandable tiredness, Cannon said he wasn’t surprised he had enough energy to get through the finish.

“I’m used to pushing as hard as I can for however long, despite how tired I get,” he said. “But, I knew I had to push it. Something in me just wanted me to go full steam ahead on that last stretch.”

St. Anthony’s Jake Knoth won the 400 hurdles in 58.08 seconds — the only runner to break one minute in the meet’s opening event.

Typically a 400 runner, Knoth said that Saturday’s performance may cause him to reevaluate what he considers his ‘top event’ going forward. The CHAA League Championships are scheduled for next Saturday and suddenly, Knoth is feeling pretty good about hurdling.

“I wasn’t anticipating this much of a leap this meet,” he said.

So, is the 400 hurdles now Knoth’s top event?

“Um, I think now it is,” he said.

On the girls side, Commack’s Mackenzie Newman ran neck-and-neck with St. Anthony’s Kiera Udell — to the point where they were almost touching shoulders at points. With 200 meters left, Newman surged ahead and won by 50 meters in 10:50.29. Udell was second in 10:58.36.

“We started picking it up the last two laps,” Newman said. “I think I had more energy than [Udell]. I could tell she didn’t feel her strongest. I was gradually increasing at 300 [meters], and then at 200, I just thought ‘I have to kick it and go.’ I guess I had a lot left in me. I wasn’t expecting it.”

Sacred Heart’s Brigid Byrnes won the 400 hurdles in 1:05.49 and the 100 hurdles in 15.44 seconds.