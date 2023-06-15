Meet the six boys state outdoor track champions for 2023

Jordon Quinn, Freeport, 110-meter hurdles

Quinn is the best hurdler in the state. For this, there can be no debate. There really wasn’t one at too many points doing the indoor or outdoor season. But still, it’s good to be good, and Quinn never takes anything for granted.

After winning the 55 hurdles state title in the winter, it was important to show that he was just as dominant at 110. This wasn’t a problem. Quinn won the Federation championship in 14.15 seconds and took the Division I crown in 14.10.

“It felt good, kind of reassuring,” Quinn said of winning outdoors. “[Entering the spring], I kind of reset. I knew it was a whole other season, so I just had to move on.”

The outdoor state championships is a bear of a meet, especially for sprinters and hurdlers. Quinn ran three races in two days – trials, and then two finals. That level of action affected his explosiveness in the Federation final, but he was still able to win.

“I was extremely tired, but the excitement [of it] got my adrenaline pumping,” Quinn said.

Jack Faldetta, Eastport-South Manor, 200 meters

Jack Faldetta of Westhampton Beach runs in the 200-meter dash at the Suffolk Class AA track and field championships at Kings Park on May 25. Credit: Neil Miller

It’s completely natural to be nervous before a race, especially at such a high-stakes meet. Faldetta embraces that feeling. The way he sees it, It’s his super power.

“I think nerves give you a lot of power,” Faldetta said. “I think that’s when you’re the strongest. If you can [use the nerves, you’re going to be powerful.”

He took advantage of it as he sped to victory in the Division I 200 meters in 21.61 seconds. The Eastport-South Manor senior is nearing the conclusion of his high school career and is proud of both all he’s done — success or failure.

“Failure always makes [success] better,” Faldetta said. “Success always gives you glory.”

Jess Joe Augustine, Mt. Sinai, 3,000 steeplechase

Mt. Sinai’s Jess Joe Augustine wins the 3,200-meter run during the Suffolk Class C track and field championships on May 21 2023 at Mt. Sinai. Credit: Bob Sorensen

Augustine didn’t think he’d be in this position. He was injured last June and didn’t begin training until November.

“I was pretty bad,” Augustine said.

The junior fought to get healthy and return to in-season form for the outdoor season. Not only did he return to that form, but also he became one of the best 3,000 meters steeplechasers in the state. He won the Division II championship and finished second in the Federation in 9:17.42.

Augustine said he was proud of the way he ran, despite a slow start and an overall feeling that he could have done more. There's his motivation for senior year.

“Now, I feel that I can break a couple records,” Augustine added.

Records will be a focus of Augustine’s senior season. How does he get there?

“All hard work,” he said. “It’s just all hard work. Hard work beats talent.”

LaDuke Harris, Floyd, Long Jump

LaDuke Harris of Floyd kicks up sand in the boys long jump during the Suffolk winter track and field League 1 championship at Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena in Brentwood on Jan. 23, 2022. Credit: James Escher

Winning a championship was the easy part, it was getting there that got a little dicey for Harris. After the senior didn’t punch his ticket to Middletown at the Suffolk State Qualifier, he needed to travel to the Massapequa Last Chance meet, held the Monday before the championships, to qualify.

Harris needed to jump at or past the state "super standard" to earn a qualification. That standard was 22 feet, 5 inches. At Massapequa, he jumped 22 feet, 11 3/4 inches.

Harris didn’t waste his chance once it was secured. He jumped the same distance at the state meet to win the Division I championship.

“On my fifth jump I knew that, if I wanted to make a statement and leave with first place, I needed to do something great,” Harris said. “I moved back two inches and I just used all my speed down the runway. As soon as I planted, I knew it was going to be a great jump. I stayed true to my form and, by the time I got to the pit, I didn’t even have to watch them measure. I just knew it was going to be something spectacular.”

Ryan Antwi, Central Islip, Triple Jump

Ryan Antwi of Central Islip places second in the long jump during the Suffolk boys and girls track and field state qualifier in Port Jefferson Station on June 1. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

On his last shot, Antwi got it. The senior had long been known as one of the best triple jumpers in the state. Now, he has a gold medal to show for it. Antwi, who will jump at Cornell next year, flew 46 feet, 11 1/2 inches to win the Division I championship.

Antwi placed third in the state triple jump in two consecutive indoor seasons. This time, outdoors, he got that elusive first place.

“I’m very excited for the victory,” Antwi said. “I feel like it was a long time coming. I knew that I was going [to Middletown] for a specific reason and purpose. I knew I had to get it done.”

Antwi said it just came down to each individual day. His near-misses came on bad, or just "not great" days. That’s just how field events are. Sometimes you’re just off. This time, though, Antwi was on.

“It was a good balance between my hop and my step,” Antwi said. “My phases were pretty even. My final phase a little lacking, but it was enough to get me to where I needed to be.”

Jurrel Hall, West Hempstead, Triple Jump

Jurrel Hall competes in the long jump on Feb. 8. Credit: James Escher

Sometimes, it’s just a good day. Everything is clicking, the weather is perfect, and the runway is clean. It’s even better if that day comes during the state championships, as it did for Hall. The senior flew 48 feet, 10 1/4 inches to win the Division II triple jump.

“The runway felt nice and fast,” Hall said. “Everything just felt very smooth. I was able to hold my positions well for each phase, and get pretty consistent marks out of it…I attacked [the jump] very well.”

Hall continued: “That was a peak type of meet. It was very nice weather and had great energy. It was a great meet to do your best at.”

Hall will jump at Molloy next school year.