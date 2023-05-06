Smithtown West's Douglas Antaky wins the 3,200-meter

Douglas Antaky still has a chip on his shoulder when he runs at St. Anthony’s.



The Smithtown West junior said a few of his middle school track friends enrolled at St. Anthony’s, which slimmed down Smithtown West’s team.



“My goal every time is just beat any St. Anthony’s kid — I got to get my revenge,” Antaky said with a laugh. “I got to prove myself because they stole my boys. . . . But they help me win. If I see a St. Anthony’s kid next to me, I don’t care what I have left. I’m cooking it.”



Antaky won the 3,200-meter race in 9:27.91, setting a personal best by about seven seconds. It’s his favorite race, even though he said he’ll “dominate” just about anything over a mile.



While Antaky had a successful afternoon, the junior has much larger aspirations and will need to set more personal records to reach them.



He wants to race at the state meet but said only two people from the county qualify.



“I was really scared,” Antaky said of his feelings on the starting line. “I was nervous because I only have this meet, next meet and one more meet, and then I got state qualifiers. There are four guys up there with me running 9:20s, and they only can take one more person.”



Antaky wants to finish the 3,200-meter in 9:10 by the end of this season — a 17-second improvement from Saturday’s performance. It would not only help him reach the state championships, but it would help his case for running at college.



“I got to be out here trying to [set a personal record] by 10 seconds every race now,” Antaky said. “It’s the only way possible. If I want to go to states, if I want to get recognized on the state scale, I got to pick it up. I still haven’t peaked out for the season.”



For Jordan Quinn, the 110-meter hurdles was a breeze. He already held the top time ithis, and he topped that again on Saturday.



“I didn’t think I was going to lose,” Quinn said. “I thought I was going to win, but my start was really slow. It was slower than I usually get out, but I was able to pick it back up.”



The Freeport junior finished in 14.16, beating his personal record by .28 seconds and second-place finisher Angelo Confort by .61 seconds.



Still, Quinn said his slow start hindered him. He said the nerves got to him and didn’t register the gun quick enough. But his form is what allows him to be so successful, he said.



Quinn’s teammate Kazeem Scott won the 100-meter final in 10.70, setting the best time in New York state this spring.



St. Anthony’s senior Matthew Lourenco won the pole vault at 14 feet, 6 inches mark. Kenneth Bobb, a Baldwin senior, won the high jump at 6-3.



Central Islip senior Ryan Antwi set a personal best and won the triple jump at 47 feet. Zach Mogambi Otuke, a senior at the Stony Brook School, won the discus at 167-3, a personal best.