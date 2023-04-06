SportsHigh SchoolTrack

How St. Anthony's Ward brought home state title in 4 x 800 meter relay

Jack Ward of St. Anthony's, left, races to victory in...

Jack Ward of St. Anthony's, left, races to victory in the boys 600 meter run during the Nassau-Suffolk CHSAA indoor track and field championships at St. Anthony's on Jan. 29. Credit: James Escher

Salute To The Champs: St. Anthony’s 4 x 800 meter relay team of Jeremy Paredes, Collin McLaughlin, Sean Dearie, Jack Ward

Count Jack Ward as a believer. There were times, the senior said, when his confidence in himself wasn’t as strong as it should have been, especially given his track record of success. After running a dominant anchor leg to beat Monroe-Woodbury and local-rival Chaminade and bring a 4 x 800 title to South Huntington, Ward’s beginning to come around.

“Recently [coach Tim Dearie] has been telling me to believe in my heart,” Ward said. “Previously, I didn’t believe what was in my heart and what was in my head. But at all times, [Dearie] knew what it was. Honestly, there are times where I don’t think I have it 100%, but there’s not one coach that believes in his athletes more than Tim Dearie.”

The belief in himself, aided by his coach’s conviction, led Ward to make a statement move midway through the anchor leg. Surprisingly, no one went with him and the Friars cruised to victory in 7:52.67. Ward’s anchor was 1:56.69.

Jeremy Paredes (1:59.69) ran the first leg, followed by Sean Dearie (1:58.66) and Collin McLaughlin (1:57.61).

“That final lap, I was just focusing on really trying to hammer it home and get my team to that line,” Ward said.  “I knew a title was at stake. I believed in my heart and believed in what I wanted.”

