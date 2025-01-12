Bayport-Blue Point's Sophia McInnes sets Suffolk record in 600 meters at Stanner Games

In what was a Sunday loaded with winners from Long Island at the Molloy Stanner Games, Bayport-Blue Point senior Sophia McInnes took it to another level.

The star distance runner does not typically compete in the 600-meter run anymore, as she had only run it once this season despite qualifying for the state meet in it last year. However, she decided to give it another shot at The Armory in Manhattan.

Figures, she broke Suffolk County’s all-time record in the event. McInnes ran it in 1 minute, 31.7 seconds to break Analisse Batista’s four-year record by just 0.35 seconds.

“It’s really cool. I’m so pumped,” McInnes said after the race. “I don’t really get the opportunity to run at sprinting events, so when I do, I try to leave it all on the track. This is probably my last time running it for a while, so I’m excited that I got that record.”

Earlier in the day, Smithtown East sophomore Rayshelle Brown continued her meteoric rise as one of Suffolk’s premier hurdlers. She won the 55-meter hurdles with an 8.29 after winning it on Saturday with an 8.40 at the Art Mitchell Invitational.

Her win came by just .01 seconds over St. John the Baptist senior Madison Guerrera. She is currently the state’s top-ranked athlete in the event.

“I’ve shocked myself that I’ve come so far,” Brown said. “It’s such a blessing to be on top as a sophomore … This is one of my wildest dreams. I would’ve never imagined that I would be here.”

Outside of McInnes and Brown, six other individual girls from Long Island became Stanner Games champions. Northport contributed a pair, with sophomore Mia Wickard running a 10:40.99 in the 3,000 and eighth-grader Jane Tucker running a 5:16.49 in the mile run.

Though just a middle schooler, Tucker is already one of Long Island’s best high school runners. Sometimes, the age differential between her and her opponents can be intimidating, but she does not fold easily.

“Sometimes, I see a girl who’s bigger than me and I get a little anxious, but I just try to keep my mind off it,” Tucker said. “I’ve made it this far, why not make it farther?”

Other winners were Port Jefferson junior Alexa Jacobs, Miller Place senior Jillian Scully, Smithtown West junior Suki Dong and Sacred Heart sophomore Elle Riches.

Jacobs won the 300 dash in 39.35 seconds after falling just .02 seconds shy of winning the 55 dash. Scully threw the shot put 44 feet, 3½ inches and Dong cleared 5 feet, 4 inches to win the long jump. Riches won the 1,600 in 5:15.72 — 7.31 seconds faster than the closest competitor.

Riches did not realize that her lead was so strong until the race was over.

“The first four laps, I was doing well, but once I hit the fifth one, I really started to feel it,” Riches said. “I just tried to stay in my place and not fall back, but it was hard. I just kept pushing, thinking they were right behind me.”

As for the relays, St. Anthony’s A team of seniors Olivia Czoch, Reilly McKinley, Elizabeth Guilfoyle and freshman Fallon Siriban combined to run a 9:54.09 in the 4 x 800 relay to win it. After Czoch opened for them, Siriban ran the second leg, followed by McKinley and anchored by Guilfoyle.

In the 4 x 200, Half Hollow Hills West won with a time of 1:49.05 behind senior Tylar Johnson, junior Alyssa Bullen, sophomore Jasmin Joseph and freshman Jordyn Pierre.