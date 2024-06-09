CICERO — There were no doubts about what Aidan Peterkin was about to do.

With the Elmont 4x400-meter relay team trailing by 0.42 seconds heading into the anchor leg, the sophomore took the baton and went to work.

Peterkin powered through the last stretch of the home straightaway, charging past Newburgh Free Academy on the outside before spreading his arms wide and accepting hugs from his teammates as he crossed the finish line. Peterkin anchored the relay squad to a state federation title in 3 minutes, 20.99 seconds on the second and final day of the outdoor state track and field championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday.

“We knew we had it when we gave the baton to our anchor,” junior Rlen Richards said. “With the baton in his hands, he does magical things.”

“I can only have as much confidence as I do because of these guys who push me every day in practice and make me work hard,” Peterkin said. “I was telling myself to keep my form right and get to the finish line. I wanted to do this for them and for the whole program.”

Junior Dominic Collins kickstarted the relay before Richards and third-leg Caleb Harris took over.

“I’m just speechless. He’s a special kid,” Harris said of Peterkin. “This is just one of our first goals together at a high level like this. We have another year together, so we’ll be certain to make more magic for Elmont next year.”

In the last race of his high-school career, Smithtown West senior Douglas Antaky didn’t expect to run in the dark.

After a four-hour delay due to thunderstorms, the 3,200 meters began just before 11 p.m. on Friday night. As Antaky finished the back stretch of the third lap, the lights on the field turned off and the pack of runners were left in the pitch-black.

“We talked to each other and asked each other what to do, but what else was there to do but keep on running?” Antaky said. “We were very close together so we opened up a little bit in the dark, but it didn’t affect my speed. I was ready to finish the race and pulled through.”

Despite the unexpected obstacle, Antaky captured the state Division I title, finishing in 9:01.99. Shane Murphy of Manhattan's Hunter College Campus School won the Federation title in 8:58.45.

“I went from 18th place all the way up to the front in the last 800 meters. When the lights came back on, I found more hope to keep going,” said Antaky, who finished 27th last year. “I told my coaches I was going to go for gold this year and there was no stopping me. It was great to make it happen.”

Mount Sinai’s Jess Joe Augustine won the Division II 3,000-meter steeplechase for the second-straight year, this time in 9:11.67.

“Before my race, I was filled with emotion with this being my last,” Augustine said. “To come and repeat last year, I’m very happy with how I did today.”

Augustine hugged the Federation winner, Elijah Gentry of Brooklyn Tech (9:09.58), after Gentry tripped on the last barrier moments before crossing the finish line.

“To see him get up like that, that took a lot of strength and courage,” Augustine said. “It was inspiring for all of us to see. That’s what this sport is all about.”

Elsewhere, Rocco Carpinello of West Islip won the triple jump federation title, flying 48 feet, 3 1/4 inches. Baldwin’s Tristan Brown won the Division I 110 meters hurdles in 14.11 seconds.