Freeport's Jordon Quinn adds outdoor hurdles state crown to his trophy room

MIDDLETOWN — Jordon Quinn knows he has come a long way on the track. He remembers running on Freeport’s B team during his freshman season.

Now, as he nears the end of his junior season, he has become the best 110 meters hurdler in New York state.

“A lot of training,” Quinn said on what’s gotten him to this level. “A lot of putting in work, especially with my coaches.”

Quinn won the Federation 110 hurdles in 14.15 seconds. It’s another title in the books for the junior after claiming the Federation 55-meter hurdles this past winter.

He will get his shot to prove his status among the best hurdlers in the country at the New Balance Nationals on June 15-18 at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

“I’m more confident knowing how much work I’ve put in over my season,” Quinn said of lining up against tough competition.

Quinn still has a year left at Freeport and has his eyes set on breaking his personal record of 14.00 in the 110 hurdles.

For Jack Faldetta, this is his last rodeo. He’s a senior at Eastport-South Manor and just concluded his state career with a Division I win in 21.61 in the 200 meters.

“I’m proud of everything,” Faldetta said. “Failure, success. Failure always makes it better. Success always gives you glory.”

The senior will move on to the New Balance Nationals and will continue to do what he’s done all along to get him here.

“Practice, practice, practice,” Faldetta said. “Practice makes perfect.”

Running spikes can make a great difference in how someone performs on the track. The extra grip helps exert more force from each step, thus leading to almost all high-level runners using them when permitted.

Jake Gogarty, a junior at Bay Shore, didn’t have running spikes for the Federation 3,200 late Friday evening. He still earned second place in 9:07.93.

“Last year at states, I didn’t have the best race, and I fell off a little bit,” Gogarty said. “But this season, I worked really hard to get up here. And I did it, even without spikes.”

Dylan Beggins, a senior at Bay Shore, also placed second in his Federation race. He finished the 800 in 1:52.80.

In the Federation 3,000 steeplechase, Jess Joe Augustine placed second in 9:17.42, which earned him the Division II title.

The Mount Sinai junior paced in eighth and ninth place in the first three splits before jumping up to fourth in the fourth split and second by the end.

Long Island athletes nearly swept the triple jump, just falling short in the Federation. Ryan Antwi of Central Islip jumped 46 feet, 11 ½ inches to claim the Division I triple jump title, and Jurrel Hall of West Hempstead jumped 48-10 ¼ to win the Division II title.

Rocco Carpinello placed second in the Federation triple jump at 46-7. The West Islip junior was surprised at how much he’s improved since the winter season.

“I really did not expect improving from winter,” Carpinello said. “My first jump in winter, I [jumped] 41 [feet]. Going up to 46-7 in spring is crazy. I’m really proud of myself. I put a lot of work in, obviously.”

The junior set his goals high for next year after witnessing his development. He wants to surpass 50 feet.

Carpinello also wants to redeem himself in the long jump and qualify for the state meet next year. He has set a target of 23 feet.

Before then, he’ll head to the New Balance Nationals and try to process that he finished in second place in the Federation triple jump.

“Not yet, I’ll be honest,” Carpinello said of whether his finish has sunk in yet. “I’m still kind of bringing it in.”

LaDuke Harris, a senior at Floyd, captured the Division I long jump at 22-11 ¾. He finished second in the Federation.