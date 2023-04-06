Hempstead's Moore adds another title in 600 meters

Salute To The Champs: Anissa Moore, Hempstead, 600 meters

Uh-oh.

That’s what Anissa Moore thought as she snuck a glance at the clock after completing her first lap at the state championship 600. It was a brisk 26.89 seconds, certainly a faster pace than she wanted.

“I saw that time, which is kind of crazy for a 600,” Moore said. “But I knew that I could finish. It’s about pushing through and making sure that I get to the 200s in a fast enough time to still be able to get the time that I want.”

Did she go out too early? Nope. Moore was just fine, stringing together a wire-to-wire win in 1:32.01.

“From there, I knew I still had to go hard,” Moore said of her strategy in the final two laps of the three-lap race. “I knew that I had to resort to my arms a little bit more. I knew that my legs were going to feel tired at a certain point. If I keep my arms going, then my legs are going to follow.”

Moore, a Vanderbilt-commit, ran for Brooklyn’s Robeson High School before moving to Hempstead with her family last summer. She has won titles in the 600 in both the PSAL and Nassau, making her an extreme rarity — an athlete to win championships in two different sections during her high school career.

Moore was also second in the 400 in 54.96 seconds at Nike Indoor Nationals at the Armory in Manhattan.