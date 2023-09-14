Newsday's top 50 Long Island high school boys volleyball players
Newsday's annual look at the top Long Island high school boys volleyball players for this season, listed in alphabetical order.
KJ Anderson, Farmingdale, OH, Sr.: He had 196 kills, 39 blocks and 20 aces as a junior.
Erick Burciaga, West Islip, S, Sr.: One of the top setters in Suffolk, Burciaga had 522 assists, 95 digs and 18 aces as a junior.
Liam Booth, Connetquot, L, Sr.: Booth had 196 digs, 40 assists and 11 aces last year. He’ll take on a bigger role this season as Connetquot looks to make another Long Island championship appearance.
Sean Cantwell, West Islip, MH, Sr.: Cantwell had 55 kills, 33 blocks, 30 digs and 17 aces as a junior. The 6-4 senior will control the middle for the Lions.
Brady Cascone, Commack, OH, Sr.: He averaged 15 kills per game last year and again will be the focal point of the offense.
Brayden Chaisty, Sachem North, S, Sr.: He had 255 assists, 57 digs and 21 kills as a junior.
Joe D’Agostino, Whitman, S, Jr.: He racked up 431 assists, 99 digs, 41 aces and 28 kills last season.
Andrew Danowski, Bay Shore, MB, Sr.: He had 134 kills, 61 blocks and 24 digs to help Bay Shore to the Suffolk Division I final.
Max DeBonis, Bay Shore, L, Sr.: He totaled 384 digs, 47 assists and 15 aces and was named Suffolk’s Libero of the Year.
Ayden DesLauriers, Eastport-South Manor, OH, Jr.: He totaled 396 kills, 20 blocks, 221 digs, 31 aces and 14 assists en route to Newsday All-Long Island first-team honors.
Kyle Fagan, Ward Melville, OH, Jr.: Fagan had 214 kills, 122 digs and 28 aces and was named to Newsday’s All-Long Island second team.
Anthony Fedor, Smithtown West, OH, Sr.: He totaled 111 kills, 82 digs and 15 blocks last season.
Julian Frey, Patchogue-Medford, OH, Sr.: Frey had 138 kills, 28 blocks, 22 digs and 16 aces as a junior.
Mike Gaeta, Syosset, L, Sr.: His stellar defense and creative serving helped Syosset to the Nassau Division I championship game last year.
Aiden Gasbarro, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, L, Sr.: He had 214 digs, 29 assists and 13 aces as a junior.
Tristan Harrison, Great Neck South, OH, Sr.: Harrison totaled 215 kills, 66 digs, 34 aces and 22 blocks last year.
Will Jankowski, Westhampton, OH, Sr.: He had 102 kills, 136 digs and 20 blocks as a junior.
Aaron Johnson, Syosset, MH, Sr.: The 6-5 junior uses his outstanding athleticism to dominate the middle of the court.
Peyton Keaney, East Islip, L, Sr.: He had 87 digs and five aces in a limited role last season.
Alec Kelly, Westhampton, OH, Sr.: Kelly had 81 kills and 80 digs as Westhampton reached the Suffolk Division II semifinals.
Aidan Kinirons, Bay Shore, S, Sr.: He racked up 221 assists, 94 digs, 29 kills and eight aces as a junior.
Peter Kucza, Northport, MH, Sr.: He’s expected to provide strong production from the middle for Northport.
Kyle Law, Roslyn, L, Sr.: Law uses his incredible quickness to keep plays alive.
Shawn Legge, Ward Melville, OPP, Sr.: Legge had 72 kills, 22 blocks and 13 digs as a junior. He’ll take over a larger role this season.
Evan Liao, Herricks, OH, Sr.: The Newsday All-Long Island second-teamer had 292 kills, 83 digs and 24 aces as a junior.
Alex Lillie, Connetquot, MB, Sr.: He had 219 kills, 31 aces and 64 total blocks (21 solo) and was named to Newsday’s All-Long Island second team.
Ethan Marijosius, Commack, S, Sr.: The quick and crafty setter will be a key contributor after a strong junior year.
Dan McDonald, Half Hollow Hills, OH, Sr.: McDonald had 132 kills, 13 digs and nine aces as a junior.
Ryan McKeon, Sachem East, S, Jr.: McKeon delivers a consistent ball and is a great decision-maker.
Marcus Mega, Floral Park, S, Jr.: He tallied 428 assists, 24 blocks and 12 aces last season.
Chase Meyer, Sachem East, MB, Sr.: In limited action last season, he had 17 kills, three aces and eight blocks. He’ll be much more involved this year.
Matthew Mitko, Jericho, OH, Jr.: He transferred from Hicksville and will have an instant impact for the Jayhawks.
Sam Morreale, Sachem North, OH, Jr.: In limited game action as a sophomore, Morreale had 12 kills, 15 assists, 10 blocks and 28 digs. This year, he’ll be the centerpiece for Sachem North on the outside.
Canaan Neary, Half Hollow Hills, OH, Sr.: He totaled 196 kills, 17 blocks, 35 digs and five aces as a junior.
Brennan O’Connor, Connetquot, MB, Jr.: He had 69 kills and 55 blocks as a sophomore.
Jaxon Parisi, Farmingdale, OH, Sr.: Parisi racked up 302 kills, 14 aces and 10 blocks last season.
Carter Phillips, Whitman, L, Jr.: Phillips is expected to emerge as one of the top liberos in Suffolk this season.
Tristan Rezza, Massapequa, MB, Sr.: Rezza helped Massapequa win its first Long Island Division I title since 2011. He will be a force in the middle.
Nick Rohman, Levittown District, S, Sr.: He had 601 assists, 71 aces and 32 kills and was named to Newsday’s All-Long Island second team as a junior.
Tyler Rooi, Sachem East, OH, Jr.: He had 121 kills, 14 blocks and 87 digs last year.
Casey Sidor, Westhampton, S/RS, Sr.: He racked up 370 assists, 57 kills and 21 aces last season.
Mikko Sit, Great Neck South, S, Sr.: He tallied 535 assists, 40 kills, 89 digs and 36 aces as a junior.
Seamus Smith, West Islip, OH/MB, Sr.: Smith posted 136 kills, 84 digs, 36 blocks and 19 aces as a middle blocker last year. He also will play outside this season.
Jake Spring, Sachem North, OH, Jr.: A high-leaper and great athlete, Spring is expected to burst onto the scene this season.
Noah St. George, Massapequa, MH, Sr.: He will take over a larger role in Massapequa’s strong offensive attack.
Nikko Tenedorio, Bay Shore, OH, Sr.: The Newsday All-Long Island first-teamer tallied 333 kills, 212 digs, 33 blocks, 17 assists and 14 aces as a junior.
Seth Terry, Westhampton, S/RS, Sr.: He totaled 130 assists, 131 digs and 90 kills as a junior.
Dominick Utano, Hauppauge, MB, Sr.: After helping Hauppauge win its first Long Island title since 2015, Utano will become the Eagles’ focal point.
Cole Violi, Sachem East, OH, Sr.: A tremendous server, Violi will pair with Rooi to form a dangerous attack on the outside.
Thomas Wildeman, Mepham, OH, Sr.: Wildeman racked up 275 kills, 106 digs and 69 aces last season.