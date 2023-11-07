East Rockaway earns Nassau Class C girls volleyball title

For the third straight year, the East Rockaway girls volleyball team entered the Nassau Class C championship as the top seed.

This time, it played like a true No. 1.

The Rocks dominated from start to finish in a 25-12, 25-10, 25-11, win over No. 2 Carle Place on Monday at SUNY Old Westbury to claim the county title, its first since the abbreviated spring 2021 season.

“I don’t think we went into those past championship games cocky at all, I think the environment just got the best of us,” coach Ksenia Brito said. “The starters that were on the team last year didn’t want that to happen again, and the girls that were on the team but didn’t play last year were like, ‘This is our time now.’ ”

East Rockaway (9-5) will return to SUNY Old Westbury to face Port Jefferson for a Long Island Class C title on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Nicole Zugnoni and Isabella Alvarez, who both played in last season's championship, made sure their presence was felt this time around.

Zugnoni controlled the middle, totaling five kills and three blocks, her final one coming on the last point of the match.

“She’s a fire starter,” Brito said. “She’s been playing through some injuries, but she’s one of those players that you almost take a sigh of relief when she’s on the court because you know she’s going to do what she needs to do.”

Alvarez made a difference with her serves, constantly putting pressure on the Carle Place (1-15) defense with her ball placement. She had two aces and two kills.

“During practice, we work on placing it in different spots and really where the defense isn’t,” Alvarez said. “When it gets to a game and coach gives me a spot, I’m confident I can put it where she tells me to.”

Isabella Colacino totaled four aces, Grace Buffetti had six kills and a block, Sofia Ramirez had 10 assists and Stephanie Lynch had 10 digs, two assists and an ace.

The Rocks had a few lighthearted moments in the middle of a point, where someone would crack a quick joke or give a teammate a high five, but it never took away from the team’s intensity.

“We know how to have some fun and keep ourselves up, but we know when to lock in and focus,” Zugnoni said.

“We’ve grown so much together as people as players,” Alvarez added. “Our connection as friends carries over to the court and we can depend on each other.”