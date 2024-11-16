It’s beginning to feel like 2021 for the Eastport-South Manor boys volleyball team.

Led by Ayden DesLauriers’ 27 kills, the Sharks rolled to a 25-18, 25-17, 25-9 win over Roslyn in the Long Island Division II championship match/Southeast regional final Friday at East Meadow High School.

It’s Eastport-South Manor’s first Long Island title since 2021, when DesLauriers helped the Sharks win a state championship as a freshman.

The Sharks advance to the pool play round of the state Division II championship, which begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Albany Capital Center.

“I remember going up there and even knowing the talent we had on our team, I was kind of nervous about what I saw up there,” DesLauriers said. “This year, especially with what we have, I don’t even care who’s up there. I just want to focus on our team and do what we do.”

Aside from DesLauriers, a Loyola Chicago commit, the Sharks have plenty.

Logan DeLumen helped inject some energy into ESM’s defense early, using his size to pick up two blocks in the first set. It carried over to the rest of the team, with setter Ralph Betner and sophomore Mason Gatchalian each adding two blocks in the third set.

“It all comes down to coaching,” said DeLumen, who totaled four blocks. “Our coaches are always working with us on blocking . . . Mason played baseball before this. This is his first year on varsity and he always goes into practice saying, ‘I’ve got to get some blocks.’ The same goes for everyone else.”

Both of Betner’s blocks came in the middle of a 10-1 run that ended the third set and clinched the Sharks’ title.

Betner dished out 35 assists to several hitters. Jack Cain had seven kills and two blocks, DeLumen and Andrew Dragos each had five kills and Gatchalian had two kills.

“It’s just about trusting my teammates,” Betner said. “Sometimes I’ll set Logan up and if he misses the point, he’ll come back and he’ll say, ‘Give it to me again, I got it this time.’ And I trust him and he puts it away the next time.”

Zachary Kuppersmith and Tomer Gilady each had six kills, Benjy Rubin had five kills and a block and Joseph Kim had four kills and an ace for Roslyn (19-3).

ESM (17-0) has dropped just one set all season, just like the 2021 team did.

“This is so much better than it’s been for us, losing in the county finals the last two years,” Betner said. “It was rough, but this run we’re on has been amazing.”