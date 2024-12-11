When Eastport-South Manor won the state Division II boys volleyball championship in 2021 and graduated most of its starting lineup, coach Bill Kropp knew the Sharks would experience some form of a rebuild period.

After reaching the county finals with a young team a year later, it seemed as though 2023 would be the year the Sharks returned to glory. But after another loss in the county final, it became clear that this was the Sharks’ year.

“Last year, losing in the county final destroyed me,” junior Jack Cain said. “It took me a couple of days to get over it. It changed something in me and made we want to win for the rest of my career.”

Cain and the Sharks did nothing but win this fall, going 18-0 and losing just two sets the entire season. They defeated Clarence (Section VI), 25-21, 25-22, 25-16, in the state Division II championship match. ESM’s three state titles are the most in Long Island boys volleyball history.

The Sharks played a clean brand of volleyball, focused on stout defense and limiting errors. When they opened the state championship match with sloppy play, they quickly regrouped after a timeout and dominated the rest of the match.

“Defense means everything to this team. We do so many defensive drills,” junior libero Tyler Bottcher said. “You can’t set the ball if you don’t play defense. Defense wins championships, especially with your serve receive. If you don’t have that, you’re not gonna score.”

When it came to scoring, Ayden DesLauriers was simply unstoppable. The Loyola Chicago commit was especially dominant in the postseason, totaling 30 kills and 17 digs in a three-set win over East Islip in the county final and 27 kills in a three-set win over Roslyn in the Long Island championship match.

“He’s like a coach and a teammate,” Cain said. “He goes to these national training camps and comes back and gives us input. He’ll tell us, ‘You’re pulling your hands off when you move your block. You’re moving your platform when you’re passing.' He’s just so helpful. It made him more than just the best player on our team. He’s like a big brother.”

Eastport-South Manor players Ayden Deslauriers (7) and Jason Puglisi (3) celebrate with teammates after winning the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division 2 boys volleyball championship final against Clarence Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 in Albany, N.Y. Credit: Hans Pennink

With DesLauriers, Logan DeLumen and Ralph Betner graduating, there’s still plenty of hope for the program’s future. Cain, Bottcher, Andrew Dragos and James Talamini are all in for big senior years, and sophomore Mason Gatchalian made significant plays when called upon in the playoffs.

“I’m super excited to watch them grow,” DesLauriers said. “We have a really good junior class that can help out the sophomores that didn’t play as much. I know these guys are gonna be working their tails off every day at practice.

"It’ll be an adjustment early on with spreading the ball around more, but I think it’ll make them a more dynamic team.”