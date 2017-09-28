Emma Marino helps Westhampton get closer to girls volleyball playoffs

Emma Marino’s 20 assists helped Westhampton’s girls volleyball team move to one win away from making the playoffs after a 3-0 victory over Shoreham-Wading River.

The Hurricanes improve to 6-1 in Suffolk I after their 25-16, 25-22, 25-17 straight-set win on Wednesday.

“We received serves really well, that’s our strength right now,” coach Lenny Zaloga said. “We’re just a pretty steady team. We don’t have any one person that we rely on. We can move the ball around to different people. If one girl is having an off day, we don’t have to rely on her.”

Shannon Hewlett added seven kills and Jackie Glaser had four for Westhampton. Juli Zemmour had nine digs.

Shoreham-Wading River is now 4-3.

“We went in this season knowing we lost three big forces from last year, two big hitters and one of our best defensive specialist,” Marino said. “As a team, we decided that playing perfect doesn’t matter, playing our hardest does. We want each and every player to grow to the best of their ability and leave this season knowing even if we don’t win every single game, we at least played to the best of our ability.”

The Hurricanes have fell in the county finals to Kings Park the last three seasons. They will look to secure a playoff berth when they visit Amityville on Oct. 3.

“Of course we want to make it past counties this year, and especially with five seniors on the team this year, it would be a great way to go out,” Marino said. “But when it comes down to it, we want to make every moment count on and off of the court, and prevailing at county championships would be the ultimate goal through that.”

“The first goal is always to make the playoffs and then you hope to build from there,” Zaloga said. “We’ve done pretty well the last couple of years.”