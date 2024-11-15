When the Colts called timeout after squandering a four-point lead in the fifth set, they didn’t seem rattled. They appeared confident and exuded that on the court.

The undefeated Half Hollow Hills West girls defeated Mepham, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-12 in the Long Island Class AA championship on Thursday night at East Meadow High School.

“It’s an amazing feeling to come this far,” Alexis Pelis said. “After losing in the county final the last two years, you wonder if it’ll ever happen and now we’re heading to regionals."

Sam Raikos' kill gave Mepham a 4-2 lead in the fifth set as Morgan Wolcott was injured on the play for the Colts. The Colts scored the next five points when play resumed as Wolcott re-entered the match.

“I was scared that I wouldn’t be able to play,” Wolcott said. “I just had to get back in there. Do it for my seniors and my sister [Mary].”

Pelis gave the Colts an 11-7 lead with her fifth kill of the set, but the Pirates responded with a 5-1 run to tie it. The Colts scored the final three points, getting a kill from Emily Dantona and an ace from Mary Wolcott to end it.

Mary Wolcott had 36 assists and Pelis had 13 kills for the Colts. Raikos had 17 kills and Makayla Daube had 21 assists for Mepham.

Three consecutive aces from Ella Corso during a 7-0 run helped the Colts take a 17-7 lead in the first set. Corso had a kill to give the Colts set point and an error ended it.

Morgan Wolcott’s kill gave the Colts a 20-17 lead in the second set. The Pirates scored three straight as Grace Brassill had an ace to tie it. With the score tied at 22-22, the Pirates got three consecutive points to grab the set.

“Mary [Wolcott] told us in the huddle to fight and keep going,” Corso said. “That was just one set and we knew we’d get it back."

Back-to-back kills from Raikos gave Mepham a 12-11 lead in the third set. The Colts took the lead back with an Pelis ace and closed the set on a 14-4 run.

Mepham took a 24-21 lead after a kill from Abby Palmer and three from Bremer in the fourth set. Palmer ended it with a kill for the Pirates.

“Every team has a fair chance when you get to this point,” Pelis said. “Me and the rest of the seniors didn’t want this to be our last match, that pushed us.”

Half Hollow Hills West (19-0) will face Horace Greeley (Section I) at noon on Saturday at Yorktown High School in the NYSPHSAA Class AA regional final.