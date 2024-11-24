ALBANY — The last two years have been historic for the Ward Melville boys volleyball team.

Prior to last season, the Patriots had never reached the state tournament. On Saturday at Albany Capital Center, Ward Melville played in its first state Division I championship match and proved that they belong with the best of the best.

But the Patriots fell in three sets to Penfield (Section V), 27-25, 26-24, 25-22. Kyle Fagan had 23 kills and a block.

“Talking with my coaching staff, we said that just as easily as we were down 0-2, we could’ve been up 2-0,” coach Brian O’Shaughnessy said. “As we learned last year, when you’re at states, you have to make the big plays. You almost have to play perfect. In each of those sets, they went on big runs and we just didn’t stop them and get our runs.”

It’s Penfield’s fourth state title and first since 2021.

Penfield jumped to a 16-9 lead in the first set, but Fagan found his groove and helped the Patriots work their way back into the set. Shaun Mischler put down a kill to tie the set at 21 and Fagan later gave Ward Melville a 25-24 lead with a kill. But a service error gave Penfield life and allowed Owen Gutman to put the set away.

Ward Melville responded with an early run in the second set, taking a 12-2 lead behind five early kills from Fagan and two aces from Brenden Grange. Ward Melville led 24-21, but Penfield ended the set on 5-0 run behind two kills by Gutman.

“We’re definitely proud of the guys,” O’Shaughnessy said. “We played in the last game of the year and we’re leaving here knowing that we really could’ve done it and that we can hang with the best.”

Senior libero Nick Ragonese went down with a thumb injury after collecting a dig in the championship match but stayed on the floor to anchor the Patriots’ defense.

“Only a few teams get here and to come up here two years in a row, it’s surreal,” Ragonese said. “Penfield is a great team, but I thought we had something special. I love these guys and I love how we play together.”

Earlier in the day, Ward Melville lost both its pool play sets to Penfield, 25-22, 25-22, but defeated Shenendehowa (I), 25-16, 25-13, to clinch a spot in the final.

Ward Melville finishes the season 16-2, having won its second consecutive Suffolk and Long Island titles.

Fagan is one of six graduating seniors, all of whom are big contributors, but the Penn State commit believes the Patriots will continue to be a perennial contender in Suffolk and beyond.

“This was very senior-heavy team, but there are a lot of guys that can step up and do what we did,” Fagan said. “Brenden Grange came in . . . I was super happy to see him rise to the occasion. Six aces today, he was great and I think he’s gonna lift the team up next year. Eddie Shields is gonna be big next year too, but aside from that it’s gonna be a different team and I’m excited to see who steps up.”