GLENS FALLS — Sayville started state pool play similarly to how it had gone through most of the postseason. Down but ready to fight back.

Sayville won two of its three matches but failed to advance past Class A pool play at the girls volleyball championships at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday afternoon.

“We always remained confident and had each other’s back,” Adria Vargas said. “It’s hard to see it all come to an end, but we had a great season.”

The Golden Flashes trailed 14-6 in the first set of their first match against Owego Free Academy (Section IV). Sayville still trailed 23-16 before scoring eight of the next nine points to tie it at 24, following Khylee Boesch’s kill.

Sayville would lose the first set 27-25, but carried the momentum they gained into the next set. The Golden Flashes scored the first four points after Isabella Lundquist’s ace and won the second set, 25-21.

Sayville led 7-1 in the third set, but Owego Free Academy made a run to take an 11-10 lead. Elena Haakonson assisted Kaelin Frawley’s kill to tie it at 11 and the Golden Flashes scored the next four points to take the set 15-11 and grab the match. Vargas had 14 kills and Trinity Ricevuto had seven in the match.

“I’m always confident in the girls regardless of the score,” coach Debra Urso said. “I know what they’re made of and they had great energy in that match. They were having fun and when they have fun they play their best."

Sayville was defeated in its second match by Pittsford Sutherland (V), 25-17, 25-19, setting up a final match against Burnt Hills Ballston Lake (II). The Golden Flashes needed a sweep to advance but dropped the first set 25-20.

“We just focused on having fun out there, since we knew it would be our last time playing together,” Vargas said. “We wanted to go out there one last time as a team and take in the moment.”

Despite knowing its season would not continue past the match, Sayville responded by winning the final two sets, 25-20, 15-11, to take the match.

“It was about going out there one last time and playing the best volleyball that we could,” Urso said. “In the huddle, we said no matter what, we are Sayville volleyball. We play our hardest to the very end.”

Sayville went 19-0 on its way to a Long Island title, third consecutive county championship and a victory in a Regional match. Pittsfield Sutherland and Burnt Hills Ballston Lake will meet in the final on Sunday.