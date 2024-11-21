When you accomplish something no Half Hollow Hills West girls volleyball team has done in 24 years, you better believe the community is going to show up.

A week after the Colts lifted their first Long Island girls volleyball title since 2000, senior captain Mary Wolcott and her team were greeted by an escort of two police cars and a firetruck alongside cheering Hills West fans.

“It was amazing, it really shows the tremendous amount of support coming from the community and the school,” Wolcott said.

“It takes a village, it really does,” junior Morgan Wolcott said. “Our whole team is just a great community, and it felt great seeing everyone there supporting us.”

Athletic director Deb Ferry said she reached out to the fire and police departments, which were “thrilled to come and escort them out.” The team was kept in the dark, however, until the blaring horn and rotating lights rang out from the parking lot.

Half Hollow Hills West senior Whelan Ramjit helps send off the school's girls volleyball team ahead of the state championships on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Credit: Newsday/Michael Sicoli

“They heard the sirens, and they were in awe,” Ferry said. “They started screaming in the lobby, it was super exciting.”

It’s a magical send-off to a majestic season for Hills West, which takes an undefeated 19-0 record into Class AA pool play on Friday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. The team has lost just six sets all season, with two coming in the Long Island championship against Mepham in a five-set thriller.

Now the Colts have the chance to bring home a state title not only for their community, but also for the team’s four seniors in Mary Wolcott, Alexis Pelis, Georgina Moustakas and Laila Mustafic.

“It brings a level of excitement, almost to do it for the program and for such a great group of people,” Wolcott said.

“It really shows everything that everyone has put in,” said Wolcott's sister, Morgan. “Hopefully we can do it for everyone who’s helped us get here.”