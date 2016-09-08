Long Island boys volleyball rankings
1. Eastport-South Manor: The Sharks will be the favorites to win their second Class B Long Island Championship in three seasons. Many key players of the squad that reached last season’s Class A final return, including Tommy Ogeka, Ryan Byrne and Brennan Brandow.
2. Sachem North: There will be some new faces for the Flaming Arrows, but a reloaded squad is primed to continue an unprecedented run of success. Sachem North has reached consecutive Class A state finals (winning the title in 2014) and has not lost a regular-season match since 2012.
3. Massapequa: The Chiefs went 18-1 last season and captured the Class A county championship. Elite setter Alec Helford returns, as does 6-7 middle hitter Matt Fasulo.
4. Plainview JFK: Five of the six players who led the Hawks to the county final return, including the versatile Daniel Kim.
5. Bellmore JFK: The Cougars captured their third Class B county title in four seasons and return key pieces Josh Levine and Owen Bradley.
6. Smithtown West: Three-year starter Chris Shanley leads a deep Bulls squad that has emerged as one of the top challengers in Class A.
7. Lindenhurst: Jason Koehler, a 6-6 middle hitter, leads the Bulldogs, who went 14-3 and reached the county semifinals in 2015.
8. Ward Melville: Matt Lilley, Nikhil Peireira, and Peter Stein return and will look to build off last season’s semifinal berth.
9. Jericho: Max Chodes and Jason Katz return after helping lead the Jayhawks to the Class B county final.
10. Northport: The Tigers are led by the senior trio of Chris Parker, Jamie O’Donnell and Jeremy Rescott.