Carly Elfenbein sparks Massapequa girls volleyball to another Long Island Class AAA title

History has repeated itself for Massapequa girls volleyball as they defended their Long Island Class AAA title on Thursday night.

Massapequa defeated Commack in three sets, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23, in the Long Island championship/Southeast Regional final at SUNY Old Westbury. It was a rematch of the Long Island championship a year ago, and Carly Elfenbein delivered c another dominant performance.

But Elfenbein said Thursday’s final was a bit different given her senior-year status.

“I was thinking about this before the game, that if we lost, it would be the end,” Elfenbein said. “It just makes it that much more special to me.”

Massapequa thrived when playing through the senior captain, who finished with 13 kills despite strong defense by Commack’s Chloe Masciovecchio and her five blocks. Massapequa's Micheala Gillis added 8 kills.

The pairing of Elfenbein with fellow senior co-captain and setter Allison Petrullo created an attack that kept finding vulnerable spots in Commack’s defense, causing miscommunication and tough digs.

“We’ve always said that our middle was our key to success,” head coach Amanda Del Giacco said. “[Elfenbein] was relentless. She was hitting, she was tipping, she was blocking. She was by far our starter for this whole game. She really was our key to success.”

The connection between hitter and setter is an important one, and Petrullo said her bond with Elfenbein has grown over the years.

“We’ve been playing with each other for so long, we just know how we each play,” Petrullo said. “We always know where each other are, whether we are talking or not. We’re the best.”

Commack enjoyed some success against Massapequa when attacking the outsides with captains Kaitlyn Curran and Maya Khan, who combined for 19 kills. But Elfenbein shut down much of the Cougars’ attack in the middle, finishing with four blocks and numerous disruptive tips.

Massapequa enjoyed a lot of success in the first set off backcourt hits from Shea Ringel and Jolie Kanceler, set up by Elfenbein and Gillis drawing attention in the frontcourt.

“A lot of the time when our middles get going, [the other team] will stay with the middles,” Del Giacco said. “It leaves nobody to block Shea, and from the back row she’s lights out. They can’t stop her, and nobody sees it coming.”

Commack finishes with a 17-2 record.

Massapequa (14-3) will face the winner of Shenendedowa and Baldwinsville, the former which knocked Massapequa out in the 2022 state semifinals, That match will be in Glens Falls at 8 a.m. Nov. 18