There’s no party like a Roslyn block party.

Tomer Gilady, Zachary Kuppersmith and Benjy Rubin make great hosts.

The trio led top-seeded Roslyn, which totaled 16 blocks, to a 25-15, 25-14, 26-28, 25-14 win over No. 2 Lawrence in the Nassau Division II boys volleyball final Tuesday night at Wantagh High School.

It’s Roslyn’s first county title since 2021.

“Blocking set the whole game up,” Gilady said. “We’re not the best blocking team to be honest. But it gave us energy and we won because of it.”

Gilady had eight kills and six blocks, Kuppersmith had nine kills, three blocks and four aces and Rubin had seven kills and four blocks.

The Bulldogs controlled the net from the start, with Gilady picking up three blocks in a dominant first set. Gilady, Rubin and Aaron Bergman combined for four tips at the net on one rally that ended in a Bulldogs point, giving them a 22-13 lead.

“We’re so much taller than them that the emphasis was to not let them put any balls down. Block everything and make them tip and it worked,” second-year coach Mark Steinmuller said.

After a strong second set, Roslyn dropped a tight third set, in which they had two match points. Following the third set, Gilady took control of the huddle and told the Bulldogs to relax.

“I was still really confident. We all were,” Gilady said. “It was just a heated moment and we needed to reset and just play volleyball.”

It was back to business in the fourth set, as Kuppersmith had five kills, a block and an ace and Gilady had three kills and a block to put the match away.

Elijah Tolley had 13 kills, a block and two aces and Derrick Reyes had seven kills and three aces for Lawrence (14-5).

When Roslyn wasn’t scoring on blocks, it was Joseph Kim putting balls away. The sophomore had 15 kills and two blocks.

“Everyone has so much confidence in him,” Kuppersmith said. “He’s one of the best sophomores I’ve ever seen. He did everything for us last year. Now he’s in that position where he can get set more often and he’s been killing it.”

Roslyn (19-2) will face Eastport-South Manor in the Long Island championship/Southeast regional final 4:30 p.m. Friday at East Meadow High School.

“We’ve got one more to play, but I think we’ve proven that we’re a program that has a chance to win Nassau County year in and year out,” Steinmuller said. “I hope it’s one of many in these guys’ time here.”