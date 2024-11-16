It’s something Emma Bradshaw didn’t think could become a reality. The Ward Melville senior, who has been on the varsity girls volleyball team for five years, had yet to win a Long Island championship before this season, let alone a county title.

But now, she can experience it all. Ward Melville defeated Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20, in the Long Island Class AAA championship at Wantagh High School on Friday night to earn its first LI title since 2012. The Patriots improved to 20-0.

“I came into this season with the thought process of, I’m just going to give it my all,” Bradshaw said. “I didn’t think that going to the state championship was even a possibility, but I’m really excited that we have that chance and it’s with this team.”

Ward Melville will travel to Glens Falls on Nov. 23 to compete in the state Class AAA semifinals.

Despite dropping the opening set, the Patriots remained focused.

“We honestly just had a pretty sloppy first set,” coach Haley Blunt said. “We knew we needed to tidy things up and that’s exactly what we did.”

Ward Melville cruised in the second set and then fought to win a back-and-forth third set.

In the fourth set, the Patriots got off to a strong start but the Hawks came back to tie it at 16. Senior Alexa Gandolfo responded with her offense and defense to help the Patriots take a 21-16 lead, en route to clinching the match.

“Alexa contributes so much confidence and attitude to this team,” Bradshaw said. “She’s really good at grounding and calming us in high-pressure moments.”

“She’s been contributing to this team since she was a freshman, so a stage that big for her isn’t totally foreign,” Blunt said of Gandolfo. “She’s a huge asset for us both in the front and the back row.”

Gandolfo finished with 13 kills and seven blocks.

“Being able to lean on my teammates and staying humble helps me keep my composure,” Gandolfo said. “This moment just feels really good.”

Outside hitter Isabella Sallie had 14 kills and right-side hitter Jayden Axelrod added eight kills for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (14-1).

Bradshaw, a Gettysburg commit, had 22 kills and four blocks. Junior setter Brooke Raber had 46 assists.

“I think I just swung to score,” Bradshaw said. “I wasn’t really scared of getting blocked and I was confident in myself, and confident that my setter was going to set me a great ball.”

For both Bradshaw and Gandolfo, their senior seasons have felt like a dream come true.

“This is really so exciting,” Gandolfo said. “These are moments I’ve been waiting for all these years, and now, it’s finally all happening.”

“I’m excited to just play fearless at this point,” Bradshaw said. “We’re going to have so much fun up there, and this is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”