Westhampton boys volleyball does its Hokey Pokey, then takes Suffolk Division II title

Casey Sidor swung his left arm to put down the final point. Then Sidor and his teammates all put their right foot in to start the Hokey Pokey.

No. 2 Westhampton defeated top-seeded Eastport-South Manor, 12-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23, to claim its second Suffolk Division II boys volleyball title Wednesday at Center Moriches High School.

That’s what it’s all about.

“One practice we were all super flat and our coach told us to find a way to get energy,” senior Alec Kelly said. “Seth [Terry] was like, ‘What if we do the Hokey Pokey?’ When we got to our first game, we realized the energy was low again, so we all got together and did the Hokey Pokey.”

The dance became a pregame tradition that Westhampton also performs after each win.

Westhampton’s energy seemed low during the first set, which saw Eastport-South Manor (15-2) and outside hitter Ayden DesLauriers dominate. DesLauriers totaled eight kills in the set and added two aces during an 8-0 service run.

Sidor, a senior right-side hitter, was lined up opposite DesLauriers just like he was in last year’s semifinals, when ESM won in three sets.

“Last year in the semifinals, he really took advantage of me,” Sidor said. “We lost and it felt horrible. We played them in a tournament game this year and we won, and that was the first time that I felt like I can play with him.”

A slight lineup adjustment helped Westhampton’s blocking at the net and allowed the Hurricanes to get on the attack.

Sidor had six kills in the second set and 15 total. Kelly picked up eight of his 14 kills in the second set.

“We played ESM in the finals in 2020 and 2021 and they were good matches, but they were just state championship-caliber teams,” coach Josh Tuttle said. “We really felt like this was our shot to win and that first set didn’t faze our confidence.”

Westhampton (15-2) advances to the Long Island championship match, which will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Center Moriches. The Hurricanes won the Long Island title in their only appearance in 2019.

“We felt like if we didn’t win today, the season wouldn’t have been worth anything,” Sidor said. “When that final point fell, you have no idea how good that felt.”