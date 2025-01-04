SportsHigh School

High school wrestling, fencing roundup

Victoria Lin of Half Hollow Hills East fencing.

Victoria Lin of Half Hollow Hills East fencing. Credit: James Escher

By Newsday Staff

Alan Yu went 3-0 in foil and Jerry Lin went 3-0 in epee to lead Half Hollow Hills over Huntington/Harborfields, 14-13, in Suffolk League I boys fencing Saturday. Lin won the last bout of the meet to clinch the victory for Half Hollow Hills (8-0).

Jericho 15, Oyster Bay 12: Kevin Liu went undefeated in sabre to lead Jericho (3-3) in Nassau I.

GIRLS FENCING

Half Hollow Hills 14, Newfield/Miller Place 13: Pinky Roengwijittra went 3-0 in sabre and Victoria Lin went 3-0 in epee to lead Half Hollow Hills (7-1) in non-league. Lin won the final bout of the meet to clinch the victory.

BOYS WRESTLING

South Side 42, Lynbrook 31: Lukas Papadopulos pinned Gabriel Taveras in 6:00 at 160 pounds to lead South Side at the Patrick J. Butler Duals at Seaford High School. Benjamin Yin pinned Dylan Cruz in 5:12 at 108 pounds.

Massapequa 45, Islip 23: Kai Tiringer pinned Jackson Doring in 3:40 at 138 pounds to lead Massapequa at the Bob Bury Duals at Calhoun High School. Nathan Wachter pinned Nate James in 50 seconds at 152 pounds.

Jericho 40, Locust Valley 24: Alex Mizrahi pinned Zachary Spinelli in 3:33 at 160 pounds to lead Jericho at the Bob Bury Duals.

By Newsday Staff

More High Schools

High school roundup: Baskeball, wrestling, bowling1m read
HS roundup: Basketball and wrestling updates3m read
Serrano helps North Babylon hold off Hills West in Aurrichio Tournament2m read
Anne's big fourth quarter propels Jericho to non-league win over CSH1m read
Jacque LaPrarie, assistant football coach at Smithtown West, dies at 613m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME