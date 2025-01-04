High school wrestling, fencing roundup
Alan Yu went 3-0 in foil and Jerry Lin went 3-0 in epee to lead Half Hollow Hills over Huntington/Harborfields, 14-13, in Suffolk League I boys fencing Saturday. Lin won the last bout of the meet to clinch the victory for Half Hollow Hills (8-0).
Jericho 15, Oyster Bay 12: Kevin Liu went undefeated in sabre to lead Jericho (3-3) in Nassau I.
GIRLS FENCING
Half Hollow Hills 14, Newfield/Miller Place 13: Pinky Roengwijittra went 3-0 in sabre and Victoria Lin went 3-0 in epee to lead Half Hollow Hills (7-1) in non-league. Lin won the final bout of the meet to clinch the victory.
BOYS WRESTLING
South Side 42, Lynbrook 31: Lukas Papadopulos pinned Gabriel Taveras in 6:00 at 160 pounds to lead South Side at the Patrick J. Butler Duals at Seaford High School. Benjamin Yin pinned Dylan Cruz in 5:12 at 108 pounds.
Massapequa 45, Islip 23: Kai Tiringer pinned Jackson Doring in 3:40 at 138 pounds to lead Massapequa at the Bob Bury Duals at Calhoun High School. Nathan Wachter pinned Nate James in 50 seconds at 152 pounds.
Jericho 40, Locust Valley 24: Alex Mizrahi pinned Zachary Spinelli in 3:33 at 160 pounds to lead Jericho at the Bob Bury Duals.