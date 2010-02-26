Wantagh's Barbato ends Kings Park's Mike Soria's hopes

ALBANY - Kings Park's Soria twins don't have to worry about wrestling each other in the state final anymore.

They can thank Wantagh's Joe Barbato for that.

Barbato took down Mike Soria on a double-leg takedown with 10 seconds left in their 103-pound quarterfinal to secure a 5-3 win at the state wrestling championships Friday at Times Union Center.

In knocking out the defending 96-pound state champ, Barbato prevented Soria, the top seed, from a potential meeting with his brother Max, who advanced to Saturday's semifinal with a 5-0 win over Asher Kramer of Suffern (Section I).

"Everyone reads the paper and knows that they don't wrestle each other," Barbato said about the brothers. "But I really wasn't thinking about it."

The twins made headlines last year when Max forfeited to Mike in the state semifinals. Max eventually placed third, and Mike went on to win the title.

In the Suffolk final two weeks ago, Mike returned the favor, but he still received the top seed here because he was undefeated this season until that point, while Max is 36-2.

Controversy swirled when Max was placed on the same half of the bracket as his brother as the No. 4 seed. But an error in the calculation of the formula used to determine seeding moved him to the No. 3 spot a few days ago.

The brothers were discussing the possibility of wrestling for the first time in a competition if they reached the final, as it would be their last high-school match.

But Barbato ended that hope.

"The difference between last year and this year is that I actually physically lost, it wasn't on a coin flip," Mike Soria said. "That was hard, but I just have to battle back and stay focused."

Added Max: "Even if we didn't wrestle [in the final], it would have been the best for both of us. It was either going to be, we wrestle, or he's giving it to me. I wasn't giving it to him again."

Barbato (34-3) trailed against Mike 3-0 midway through the second period, but tied it on a takedown and a third-period escape before his winning takedown. Soria's last-gasp attempt for a reversal was too late.

Wantagh coach Paul Gillespie said of Barbato: "We finally got him to start believing in himself."

The Wantagh junior, who'll take on St. Anthony's Chris Brienza in the semis, pointed to his parents among the black T-shirt clad Wantagh fans. "I knew if I didn't get [the first] takedown, the match was in his hands," said Barbato, who placed sixth at 96 pounds last season after losing to Max Soria. "It was cool to have my parents right there to support me."

Max was there to support his brother when he won his first wrestleback match Friday night in a scene reminiscent of a season ago when Mike did the same for him.

The brothers still could meet in the wrestleback rounds, but Max is hoping to avoid that. Said Max: "Last year was his year. I've still got to win in the semis to make it my year."