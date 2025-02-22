NHL will hold its first decentralized draft at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27-28

NEW YORK — The 2025 NHL draft will take place June 27 and 28 at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, the league announced Saturday.

The draft will be the first for hockey to use the decentralized model that has been standard for the NFL and NBA for decades, with team staffs participating virtually from their home cities.

Commissioner Gary Bettman and top prospects will still be in attendance for the event. President of events and content Steve Mayer said “prospects and our fans can expect a first-rate event with a new look and creative approach," adding that details will be released in the coming months.

The draft was conducted in person the past three years after two years of doing it virtually because of the pandemic.