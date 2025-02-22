SportsHockey

NHL will hold its first decentralized draft at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27-28

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, right and NHLPA executive director Marty...

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, right and NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh speak to the media prior to the start of 4 Nations Face-Off hockey in Montreal on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/Christinne Muschi

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The 2025 NHL draft will take place June 27 and 28 at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, the league announced Saturday.

The draft will be the first for hockey to use the decentralized model that has been standard for the NFL and NBA for decades, with team staffs participating virtually from their home cities.

Commissioner Gary Bettman and top prospects will still be in attendance for the event. President of events and content Steve Mayer said “prospects and our fans can expect a first-rate event with a new look and creative approach," adding that details will be released in the coming months.

The draft was conducted in person the past three years after two years of doing it virtually because of the pandemic.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME