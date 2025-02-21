Matthew Tkachuk tries to gut through injury for the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off final

BOSTON — Matthew Tkachuk did not play for the United States in the third period or overtime against Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday, and it's unclear how his injury might affect his return to the Florida Panthers when the NHL season resumes.

Tkachuk was injured last week in the preliminary round matchup between these teams and did not play in the round-robin final against Sweden on Monday. The U.S. did not give an update on Tkachuk’s status beyond coach Mike Sullivan saying it was a lower-body injury.

“Obviously, he battles through absolutely everything, and, yeah, I don’t think it’s too good," brother and U.S. teammate Brady Tkachuk said after losing 3-2 to Canada on Connor McDavid's goal 8:18 into overtime. "I guess we’ll have to wait and see what ends up happening, but I know he was really disappointed.”

Panthers GM Bill Zito was part of the U.S. management staff at the NHL-run international tournament. Zito traded for Tkachuk in a blockbuster deal with Calgary in the summer of 2022, and they won the Stanley Cup together last season.

Binnington shines in Boston again

Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced, making 20 saves in a row after allowing Jake Sanderson's go-ahead goal and six in overtime. And he did so in the same building he helped St. Louis win the Stanley Cup in Game 7 of the final in 2019, when he stopped 32 of 33 to beat the Bruins.

“They had a lot of good chances, and our goalie made some real big saves,” tournament MVP Nathan MacKinnon said.

Binnington was coach Jon Cooper's choice to start all four games of the tournament, after Canada's goaltending was one of the biggest questions going into the 4 Nations. Binnington put himself in the driver's seat to start at the Milan Olympics a year from now.

United States' Brady Tkachuk, second from left, watches the puck enter the net on his goal against Canada during the first period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

McAvoy watches

Charlie McAvoy was one of the best American players in the first couple of games of the tournament, delivering big hits on McDavid and Sidney Crosby that helped the U.S. beat Canada the first time around. Even that night, he was playing through a shoulder injury that developed an infection and led him to being hospitalized and ruled out of the final.

McAvoy cheered on the U.S. team from the stands in a shirt and tie. He received a big cheer from his hometown crowd when he was shown on the video board in the third period.

Sanderson scores

Sanderson was not on the initial U.S. roster and only got added last weekend as an injury replacement for reigning Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes. He was a healthy scratch until McAvoy went down, then stepped into the lineup and scored Thursday night.

“Whether I was playing or not, just be positive, and if I was in, just keep it simple and use my feet," Sanderson said on ESPN at intermission. "I kind of just blacked out. Great play from the guys to get the puck to the net, and I think I just got lucky there.”