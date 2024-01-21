SportsHockey

Flames forward Dillon Dube goes on indefinite leave to attend to mental health

Calgary Flames center Dillon Dube (29) tries to keep the...

Calgary Flames center Dillon Dube (29) tries to keep the puck away from Arizona Coyotes left wing Jason Zucker (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

By The Associated Press

CALGARY, Alberta — Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube has been granted an indefinite leave to attend to his mental health, the team announced Sunday.

The 25-year-old from Golden, British Columbia, is under the care of professionals, the Flames said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dube was not in Calgary’s lineup for Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound center was a second-round pick (56th overall) of the Flames in the 2016 draft. He has three goals and four assists in 43 games this season.

