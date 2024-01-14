Samuel Ersson makes 35 saves, Flyers beat NHL-leading Jets 2-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Samuel Ersson made 35 saves, Cam Atkinson scored twice to snap a 26-game goal drought and the Philadelphia Flyers beat NHL-leading Winnipeg 2-0 on Saturday night to end the Jets' franchise-record winning and points streaks.

Winnipeg had won eight straight and taken at least a point in 14 in a row.

“We kind of beat ourselves,” Jets forward Nino Niederreiter said. “We gave them too many odd-man rushes. They capitalized on the couple mistakes that we did.”

Philadelphia has its first three-game winning streak since mid-December.

“Obviously, we knew they were hot coming in and they had not let in a lot of goals this season so we knew we had to play a good road game and maybe not give up so much,” Ersson said. “Great game for the guys and a huge two points for us.”

Ersson, a 24-year-old Swedish rookie in his second season with Philadelphia, had his third shutout of the season and fourth of his career. He's 11-5-3 this season.

“He looks big. He just looks so confident,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “He’s got a mental presence about himself that you can just feel it. I think it’s very important for a hockey team how they play off their goalie and I think he brings that for us.”

Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim (6), Sean Walker (26), Cam Atkinson (89) and Joel Farabee (86) celebrate Atkinson's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Credit: AP/JOHN WOODS

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves for Winnipeg. His goalie franchise-record 13-game point streak (11-1-2) ended.

Winnipeg has still only allowed two or under goals in a franchise-record 12 straight games and three or under goals in a franchise-best 32 consecutive games.

It was the second time this season the Jets have been shut out. It was also Winnipeg’s first loss in regulation (11-1-3) to a team in the Eastern Conference this season.

Atkinson opened the scoring with 5:13 left in the first period, redirecting Joel Farabee's shot under Hellebuyck. Atkinson scored on a power play at 2:52 of the second.

Philadelphia Flyers' Egor Zamula (5) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo (9) as goaltender Samuel Ersson (33) jumps on a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Credit: AP/JOHN WOODS

Jets scoring leader Mark Scheifele sat out for the first time this season. The center is listed as day-to-day because of a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At St. Louis on Monday night.

Jets: Host New York Islanders on Tuesday night.