Auston Matthews scores NHL-leading 39th goal, Maple Leafs beats Jets 1-0 in overtime

TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 39th goal at 4:13 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 1-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night in the opener of a home-and-home set.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Winnipeg.

Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly at the lip of the crease and redirected the puck past goalie Laurent Brossoit.

Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season.

“Unbelievable,” Matthews said about Samsonov. “Best player on the ice for us, by far.”

The Russian goalie — demoted to the American Hockey League in December — stopped both Adam Lowry and Morgan Barron on a short-handed, 2-on-0 break. That prompted the crowd to chant his name.

“I almost cry,” Samsonov said.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Toronto. Credit: AP/Nathan Denette

Brossoit stopped 29 shots. Winnipeg has lost two straight for the first time since late November. The Jets fell 4-1 in Boston on Monday night.

“Best game of the road trip,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. “Give the five (defensemen) a lot of credit.”

Winnipeg started the extra period with 1:25 of power-play time after Toronto forward Calle Jarnkrok tripped Mason Appleton late in regulation, but couldn't beat Samsonov.

“I’ve always just loved his attitude and the way he goes about his business,” Matthews said. “It wasn’t going very well for him there for a little bit, but that’s when he worked harder. Mentally, he’s as solid as any goalie I’ve been around.”