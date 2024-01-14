SportsHockey

Bouchard helps the Oilers beat the Canadiens 2-1 for a franchise-record 10th straight win

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a goal by teammate Evan Bouchard against the Montreal Canadiens during overtime in an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Credit: AP/Graham Hughes

By The Associated Press

MONTREAL — Evan Bouchard scored a power-play goal 2:01 into overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday night for a franchise-record 10th consecutive victory.

Leon Draisaitl also scored for Edmonton (23-15-1), and Stuart Skinner made 23 saves. Connor McDavid picked up an assist on Bouchard's 10th goal of the season.

Montreal (17-19-6) lost for the seventh time in nine games. Cole Caufield scored for the Canadiens, and Sam Montembeault made 39 stops.

Caufield put Montreal in front 1:43 into the first period with his 12th goal. Nick Suzuki spotted Caufield with a cross-seam pass, setting up a wide-open net and ending a five-game goal drought on the man advantage.

Bouchard had the Oilers’ first significant chance of the game, sending a point shot off a post three minutes into the second period.

Draisaitl tied it at 1 with his 20th of the season 38 seconds into the third. He smacked a rebound past Montembeault.

Edmonton kept pushing the tempo, and Warren Foegele hit a post during a 2-on-1 rush.

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid jumps in front of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Credit: AP/Graham Hughes

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Toronto on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Host Colorado on Monday night.

